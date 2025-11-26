I review weight benches as a job – these are the 5 I’d recommend in the Black Friday sales to enhance your upper and lower body workouts

If you’ve been looking to build your own home gym, then a weight bench is a must, and there’s plenty on offer in the Black Friday sales.

A weight bench can elevate your workout, letting you execute a variety of upper body and lower body exercises and, if you opt for an adjustable weight bench, you can get even more versatility by targeting your upper body muscles from a variety of angles.

As T3’s Active Writer, my job is to test a variety of fitness equipment, from workout shoes to dumbbells and (you guessed it) weight benches. Below are my five recommendations in the Black Friday sales. I’ve tried to include a variety of price points to suit different budgets, so hopefully I've found something that works for you and your home gym.

Best Black Friday weight bench sales

Best Black Friday weight bench deals

T3's top pick Half Human 3 Way Adjustable FID Utility Bench: was £249 now £149 at sweatband.com Read more Read less ▼ There’s A LOT I like about this weight bench; its tripod design (ideal for getting your feet in the optimal position for your lifts), its steel frame construction, and thick cushioned pad. The fact it can also incline and decline is the cherry on the cake. It has a high weight capacity of 240kg but surprisingly, it’s not that heavy (23kg). Don't worry, there are wheels on the back to make manoeuvring easy. All this for less than £150 – that’s an absolute bargain weight bench, I’m telling you.

Best budget buy Corength Inclined Weights Bench 900: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Decathlon UK Read more Read less ▼ For those on a budget and new to strength training, this bench from Decathlon’s own sport brand, Corength, will do nicely. As well as being able to incline to five different positions, it can also decline too – ideal for those who want to work the lower portion of their chest. Plus, there are leg roller pads to lock your feet into place, perfect for doing plenty of crunches. In comparison to other benches I’ve tested, this one’s attention to detail (in regards to material quality, etc) isn’t the best. However, for beginners, it'll be ideal for everything you want to do, and more.

Best flat bench Viavito Flat Bench: was £79 now £49 at sweatband.com Read more Read less ▼ If you aren’t too fussed about having an adjustable bench, then this flat bench from Viavito is perfect, and a bargain. It has a thick, comfortable pad and similar to the bench above, it has a tripod frame so you can find the best position to place your feet. It’s made from strong carbon steel and has a maximum weight capacity of 200kg, more than enough to shift some heavy timber. I haven’t actually reviewed this weight bench personally, however, it does have a high 4.9-star rating, with reviewers praising it for being easy to set up and sturdy.

Best for small spaces Reebok Deck: was £230 now £149 at sweatband.com Read more Read less ▼ I never thought much about these 2-in-1 weight benches, but I was pleasantly surprised when I actually got around to teaching an S&C class with one. This one from Reebok can be positioned on an incline, flat, or even a decline, and you can adjust its height too. The multi-textured surface means you won’t be sliding all over the shop, and the bench's bottom has slip-resistant feet so it stays in place. Max weight capacity is 150kg, but the bench itself only weighs 12.3kg, making it far more compact than a traditional weight bench.