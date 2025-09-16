I hope Carl Pei's watching, these Nothing sneakers look the business

Quick Summary Designer Abhishek Mistry has created a concept pair of sneakers inspired by the design aesthetics of the CMF by Nothing range. Currently just a fan idea for now, we're hoping that Nothing boss Carl Pei could consider expanding the range of apparel his company also produces.

Nothing boss Carl Pei has been brave with the products he's chosen to launch under the Nothing and CMF brands so far. Not only have we had beautifully designed Android phones, headphones and watches, there have been a couple of limited apparel drops to shake up things.

The first range of Nothing clothing was launched a couple of years ago and features some designs that, while not for everyone, certainly attracted attention. We've seen additional hoodies, tracksuits and overalls since – all of which still available on the label's website.

We've not had training shoes yet, although considering the CMF Sneakers designed by Abhishek Mistry and posted on Yanko Design, I for one am hoping that could change.

(Image credit: Abhishek Mistry (via Yanko Design))

Mistry's concept shoes take inspiration from the design and colours of the CMF product line, including the CMF Phone 2 Pro. And they are so smartly created, we hope Pei is taking note.

The sneakers not only sport the brand's well-known colour schemes, they have different design cues that are recognisable from the tech. A modular heel counter apes the backplate of the handsets. And the wheel at the bottom of the CMF Phone 2 Pro is honoured by a clasp to keep the lace-less tongue closed.

According to Mistry, the heels can also be swapped with separate parts – to custom the sneakers in the same way CMF phones can be customised. And it can even be used as an accessory mount, to include an AirTag, say.

(Image credit: Abhishek Mistry (via Yanko Design))

It's all impressive stuff, and we're sure these would go down a storm if Nothing decided to pick them up.

Of course, it's already pretty busy with launches, with the Nothing Ear (3) on the immediate horizon and a new, unknown CMF by Nothing device having been teased on X recently.

But if there's anything we've learned about Pei and his brands of late, is that he's always up for subverting the market. Maybe sneakers could be another way to do that.