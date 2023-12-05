Nothing's something isn't a Nothing, it's something else entirely

I'll have half a pound of mince please, and a cyberhack

Nothing has lifted the lid off its clothing collection and, well, it's certainly a bit different.

Announced back in October, the Nothing Apparel range is designed to complement the company's tech and Drop 1, which arrives in London this week, certainly does that. Indeed, considering the main piece is a white semi-transparent Labcoat, it can show off the Glyph on the rear of the Nothing Phone (2) through one of the pockets.

The first collection has been codeveloped with the superbly talented team at Teenage Engineering (which also recently released its 80s-inspired EP–133 K.O. II mini sampler). As well as the coat, there's a matching cap.

Plans are for a tracksuit and other Nothing Apparel Drops in time, but these two pieces are the first to market.

The Cap costs £35 / $40 / €40, while the Labcoat is priced at £160 / $199 / €199. So, if you want to look like a cool kid (or cyberpunk butcher) you need to head down to the Nothing Store in Soho.

Other Nothing Apparel items will be on sale in other regions too.

This something isn't the Nothing we expected

Earlier this week, Nothing was tipped to be unveiling its first entry-level handset, the Nothing Phone (2a). Some even thought that, when it posted that "something is coming" as part of its X (formerly Twitter) profile, it was referring to the new phone.

However, it's entirely about the Nothing Apparel range, so if we're to see a Nothing Phone (2a), it's unlikely to be this side of Christmas now. Carl Pei sure likes to keep us all guessing.

Now we're guessing what else we'll see from the brand and, in particular, his new clothing range. I'm putting my money on some more sci-fi-looking workwear – how about a space-faring lollipop person, with a sign that's actually a changing Glyph?

Hang on a sec, I think I'm onto something...

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

