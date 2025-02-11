Beats unleashes the Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart-tracking tech, new colours and 45-hour battery life

Audio titan Beats has officially raised the bar in workout audio technology with the launch of its Powerbeats Pro 2 – the brand’s most advanced iteration of its popular fitness earphones.

Designed with the modern athlete in mind, the new workout headphones integrate cutting-edge sound performance with enhanced workout tracking, including real-time heart rate monitoring.

Rumours were already circulating about the buds’ heart rate tracking capabilities, and it seems they were true.

For the first time in the Powerbeats lineup, the Powerbeats Pro 2 features integrated heart rate monitoring for workouts. Using LED optical sensors that pulse over 100 times per second, the earbuds deliver accurate, real-time data on user performance.

Compatible with a range of fitness apps, including Open, Peloton, Runna, Slopes, Ladder, Nike Run Club, and YaoYao, this feature is said to help athletes monitor their intensity and improve training outcomes without interrupting their routine.

The new earbuds boast a redesigned acoustic architecture paired with Personalised Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, ensuring clear highs, rich mids, and deep bass, even during high-intensity workouts.

Adaptive EQ technology further refines the listening experience by tuning audio in real-time based on the fit of the earbud in the user’s ear.

Additionally, Beats has incorporated both Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode. While ANC helps isolate users from disruptive ambient noise during workouts, Transparency mode allows them to stay aware of their surroundings.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beats) (Image credit: Beats) (Image credit: Beats)

The redesigned earhook, now reinforced with a nickel-titanium alloy, offers improved flexibility, grip, and comfort. Weighing 20% less than its predecessor, the new design features a fifth ear tip size for a more personalised and secure fit.

With an IPX4 sweat and water resistance rating, these earbuds are built to perform in various conditions, from gym sessions to outdoor runs.

Powered by Apple’s new H2 chip, the Powerbeats Pro 2 offers an impressive battery life of up to 45 hours (ANC off) when combined with the charging case, with each earbud providing up to 10 hours of continuous playback.

A quick five-minute charge delivers up to 90 minutes of playback, ensuring that users remain connected throughout their most demanding training sessions.

In addition to its technical innovations, the Powerbeats Pro 2 is available in four bold colours: Jet Black, Quick Sand, Hyper Purple, and Electric Orange. The packaging itself reflects an eco-friendly approach, crafted from 100% plant-based material sourced from recycled fibres and sustainable forests.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is available to order from Apple US, Apple UK and Apple AU for a recommended retail price of $249.95/ £249.95/ AU$349, with on-shelf availability beginning 13 February 2025.