Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 could be here within weeks

Quick Summary Apple's Powerbeats Pro 2 are heavily tipped to launch in the next couple of weeks. They're reportedly slimmer and are believed to have ANC, Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio as well as heart rate monitoring during workouts.

When we reviewed the Beats Powerbeats Pro, we said they were the "ultimate workout earbuds". They have a great fit, sound, connectivity and controls. Now the second generation is reportedly about to drop.

We already knew that new Powerbeats Pro were coming in 2025 thanks to some teasers late last year. But, now the earbuds have turned up in US regulatory filings, which is usually one of the last stages before products actually go on sale.

Bloomberg also says that the Apple-owned Beats brand intends to show them to tech titles "in a week or so".

What's new in the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2?

The new buds will sport a significant redesign this time around, it's claimed.

We've seen from the teaser campaign that the new version is much slimmer and angled differently, presumably meaning an even lighter and more comfortable fit.

It's possible they may get health tracking features too. Last year, MacRumors spotted code in iOS 18 that suggested the Powerbeats Pro would be getting heart rate monitoring during workouts. The code also indicated that the new earbuds would be getting similar audio features to the AirPods Pro 2 in the form of adaptive noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and Adaptive Audio. We expect better battery life too.

There will be four colour options, dubbed Jet Black, Quick Sand, Electric Orange and Hyper Purple.

The original Powerbeats Pro were discontinued in October 2024, although there are still plenty on retailers' shelves. That could lead to excellent discounts on the former model if you wait a little while. After all, we absolutely loved them on release.

And, as always we're tracking the best deals, so if you do fancy a pair of the OG version you can see the best prices below.