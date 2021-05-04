Why wait for Memorial Day sales? Visible has Samsung Galaxy S21 deals right now

May is finally here and that means Memorial Day sales are kicking off, offering shoppers an early shot and saving big before the big holiday weekend.

Visible has Samsung Galaxy S21 deals running that include a free Nimble charging kit plus $200 in Samsung gift credits when you make the switch from you current provider, a deal that makes most Memorial Day deals tame in comparison.

By signing up for a Visible mobile plan and transferring your current phone number over, you'll receive $200 in Samsung gift credits to spend on a range of accessories plus a free Nimble charging kit.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, the smallest of three new Samsung S21 phones, is one of the best Android phones to date. Visible's Samsung Galaxy S21 deal offers just enough incentive to take the plunge on this incredible phone.

Pick up the new Samsung Galaxy S21 for $792 plus taxes, or as low as $33 per month. New subscribers will get a $200 Samsung gift credit and a Nimble charging kit.

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US and runs on Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks. Simply enter the code 20FOR3 at check-out to take advantage of the discounted rate - available for a limited time only.

