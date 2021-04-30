Sony plans PS5 redesign to fix restock problems

Despite Sony reporting record-breaking sales figures for the PS5 so far, the current PS5 restock situation has got so bad that the Japanese firm is contemplating redesigning the console to cope with demand.

The potential redesign news comes courtesy of Sony CFO, Hiroki Totoki, who in the company's annual earnings report confirmed why the firm was struggling to keep pace with demand in terms of PS5 production.

"The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume," stated Totoki. "So, at present, we’d like to aim at [surpassing] second year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4.”

But then, when addressing how Sony was going to surpass that second year sales target, which would be more than the PS4 sold in its second year, Totoki stated that Sony had the means to cope by, "for example, we could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design".

Here, Totoki appears to be explicitly stating that the Japanese firm has been exploring the idea of "changing the design" of the PS5 in order to meet demand. As to what those changes could be we're unsure, but we're guessing it will mean streamlining the amount of silicon used in the console.

On face value, if this is possible, then it appears to be a win-win for gamers, as those who currently don't have a PS5 should be able to get one easier, as Sony will be able to produce more consoles, while those who already have a PlayStation 5 will own a unique first-edition system with the extra silicon. Either way, more gamers are playing awesome PS5 games.

The truth is, though, that as this plan isn't already in place it doesn't look like it will helps gamers get a PS5 this year, which could play straight into the Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch Pro's hands, with disgruntled PlayStation gamers turning traitor due to not being able to buy the console they want.

Here's hoping we hear more about any move sooner rather than later.

Via: VGC