Here’s what the T3 team are buying in the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022

The official Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) 2022 sale is happening this week on Tuesday 12th - Wednesday 13th July. The 2-day sales event is exclusive to Prime members and has hundreds of offers available including price cuts on TVs, laptops, headphones, vacuum cleaners, lawnmowers and much more.

Over the next few days, the T3 team will be working hard to find you the very best deals and discounts from the Prime Day sale. We’ve been reporting on Prime Day deals for years and alongside helping our readers find the best prices, the T3 team have also been putting together their own product wish lists.

From Philips Hue smart bulbs to the latest video games, here’s what T3 are buying this year in the Prime Day 2022 sale.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mat Gallagher, Editor-in-Chief:

Having just had to ditch the majority of my 110V electronics when moving back to the UK, I'm planning a serious restock this Prime Day. I think my saddest realisation was that even my US Philips Hue bulbs wouldn't work back in Blighty. Aside from practical replacements like a new hair dryer, vacuum, kettle and toaster, I'm really hoping for some discount on Sonos products. I really want a set of Sonos One speakers (opens in new tab) for my office to link up with my Sonos 5 in the living room but have been holding off for nearly a year now. If there's a price drop on these, or the Sonos Beam soundbar, I don't think I'll be able to hold off any longer.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Rob Jones, Deputy Editor:

Not wanting to sound like the Brain in the 1990's children's cartoon show Pinky and the Brain, but when asked what I'm going to do on Amazon Prime Day this year I'll respond with, "the same thing I do every Prime Day, try to pick up Philips Hue (opens in new tab) smart lighting deals!" I'm massively into the Philips Hue ecosystem and have colour-changing Hue lights in most rooms of my house, along with accessories like switches and wake-up lights. However, Hue's range is so impressive that there's always something else I can add to my setup, from lightstrips to outdoor spotlights, so I'll be keeping my eyes peeled for Prime Day discounts. The omens look good, too, as Hue products have been discontinued during every Prime Day for the past 3 years.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Mike Lowe, Tech Editor:

I keep on saying I'm going to do it – and now is the time. I'm talking, of course, about expanding my PlayStation 5's SSD. My choice of card? The WD Black SN850 1TB (opens in new tab). Firstly, because it's got a built-in heat sync, which you'll need for this task. Secondly, because it betters PlayStation's minimum 5,500MB/s requirement (by quite a margin, at 7000MB/s), ensuring games will run super smooth when loading. Thirdly, because I really don't want to be deleting games anymore – and knowing I've got the extra space to play with should encourage me to download even more titles. Doesn't hurt that the card is also on offer, at better than half price, making this upgrade all the more appealing.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Duncan Bell, Lifestyle Editor:

I haven't upgraded my TV for over two years. Tragic I know, right? Since my LG OLED has developed some inexplicable issues with its electrics, possibly related to HDMI, I will be looking at THE classic dad TV instead of an LG. ie: a Panasonic (opens in new tab). The Japanese TVs-to-blenders-to-beard trimmers brand always serves up great image and build quality, in my experience. I got one of their last ever plasmas, and it still attracts envious glances from gentlemen visitors of a certain age, when they see it in the spare room, propped up on a pile of boxes. Basically my plan is to buy whatever their most expensive telly was from last year that happens to be on sale – a strategy I recommend to everyone. A 65-inch JZ2000 or JZ1500. Panasonic's efforts to create a sustainable smart TV platform by all accounts remain laughable, but I can always plug in a Fire TV or Apple TV box.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Ruth Hamilton, Outdoor & Wellness Editor:

I'm training for a half marathon at the moment, and have my eye on a pair of Shokz OpenRun Pro Headphones (opens in new tab) this Prime Day. Given that my motivation levels are such that if I don't have some kind of auditory distraction I will just slowly grind to a halt, I’m in need of some race-approved headphones. The Shokz OpenRun Pro seem like an excellent choice, but they're pretty pricey at RRP, so I have my fingers crossed they'll get a sweet Prime Day discount. If you're not familiar, bone conduction headphones (opens in new tab) use vibrations to transmit sounds through your skull, leaving your ears completely clear so you're much more aware of your surroundings. That means you get in a groove with some tunes or zone out with a podcast, without worrying about inadvertently jogging into the path of a passing car.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Matt Kollat, Fitness Editor:

Amazon is generally terrible when it comes to fitness equipment unless you want to buy gear from brands you've never heard of, hence why I will keep a keen eye on fitness tracker (opens in new tab), running watch (opens in new tab) and running headphones (opens in new tab) deals instead. The Fitbit Charge 5 is already 30% cheaper at Amazon (opens in new tab), which looks like a winner, not to mention this Garmin fenix 6 Pro deal (opens in new tab) for only £309 (48% off). As for wireless buds, this Amazfit PowerBuds offer (opens in new tab) is brilliant; it's also under £60, definitely in the impulse buy category.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Spencer Hart, Style & Travel Editor:

I'm expecting a baby in October, so this Prime Day I'll be shopping for cut-price baby essentials (opens in new tab) like baby wipes, nappies, bottles, gentle washing detergent and anything else that I find that could be vaguely useful. Of course, the shopping won't stop at larder-filling essentials (although they're often the best deals). I also need things like a baby monitor to keep an eye on the little one, as well as toys, books, bottles, and dummies. Yes, gone are the days when Prime Day shopping was just an excuse for self-indulgence – now I've actually got some responsibility.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Troy Fleming, Deals Editor (US):

Usually during Prime Day, I tend to look towards deals around electronics and other tech. This year, however, I decided to go for something that would help feed my creative side a bit more. I've been looking for a good leather working tool set to get started in the hobby, and this Plantational Professional Leather Craft Starter Kit (opens in new tab) has caught my eye. For the price, it's hard to beat and features just about everything I'm looking for to get started on making some fine leatherwork!

(Image credit: Amazon)

Yasmine Crossland, Reviews Writer:

You can find some incredible deals on all sorts of stuff when Amazon Prime Day comes around, but it’s inevitably Amazon’s own devices that see the most worthwhile price drops. That’s why I’ve waited until now to pick up an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (opens in new tab). For a good few months, I’ve been relying on the streaming apps that came pre-loaded on my bedroom TV and frankly, I’ve had enough of the jumbled-up, hard-to-navigate TV OS. A new streaming stick will put an end to that frustration. Whilst I’m at it, I’ll probably pick up a case for my Kindle as well so I can take it away this summer without having to worry about it being knocked about in my bag.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Matthew Forde, Staff Writer:

This Amazon Prime Day, I intend to do what I always do: try and get some of the latest, greatest video games (opens in new tab) at a cheaper price. Like everyone, my backlog of games is huge – that never stops me from investing in more, though. Do I have a problem? Maybe! In the meantime, I intend to make international assassinations in Hitman 3 on PlayStation 5 and maybe even prepare for my half marathon later this year with the help of Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch. Speaking of which, I'll be after a pair of wireless earphones for running on the go.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Beth Girdler-Maslen, Deals Writer: