Amazon Prime Day 2024: the 5 best premium headphones & earbuds deals

I've been covering Amazon's annual sale for many years now – and in 2024 it's clear to me that many of the best Prime Day deals are on premium headphones and earphones products. Having covered many of those in individual posts, here I'll bring you my top picks only – the best of the best premium buys.

While there are plenty of budget over-ear and in-ear products that you could also buy, that's not my focus in this list. These are tried-and-tested products, ones that feature in T3's best headphones list and best earbuds guide – products that I can vouch for and that I know you'll love too. Especially at these discounted prices!

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 on Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229, now £179 on Amazon

Apple's best-of-best in-ears deliver exceptional active noise-cancelling (ANC), a strong sound profile, and the fit is excellent fit. These earbuds are a major improvement over the original AirPod Pro, and with this mega-deal's new price drop they've never been cheaper!

View Deal
Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349now £259 on Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £349, now £259 on Amazon

Gaining a T3 Award for the Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones, Sony's 5-star active noise-cancelling headphones champions are no doubt among the very best you can buy. More recent rivals, such as the Bose QC Ultra Headphones, cost much more – so to see Amazon chop the price to its lowest ever makes these over-ears a tempting proposition indeed.

View Deal
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299 now £219 at Amazon | Currys

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £299, now £219 at Amazon | Currys

If you want earbuds with world-class active noise-cancelling (ANC), then look no further: Bose's in-ears won T3's 2024 Award for Best Earbuds, given how incredible the brand's technology is at blocking down external sounds. They sound super, too, while a top design that delivers great comfort makes these in-ears truly exceptional. Their high price has dropped to the lowest ever for the Amazon sale, so now's the time to buy.

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones: was £379now £284 on Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e headphones: was £379, now £284 on Amazon

Netting a lucrative T3 5-star score in their review (and Platinum Award badge), while the PX7 S2e aren't massively different from their non-'e' predecessor, that doesn't matter – because these are beautifully designed headphones that go one better on sound quality for this generation thanks to a new digital signal processor (DSP). But it's the materials and finish that make these luxe headphones the best premium option you can buy in 2024. 

View Deal
Apple AirPods Max:&nbsp;was £549 now £449 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max: was £549 now £449 at Amazon

Apple's top-end over-ears sound absolutely exceptional – and any price drops are very rare indeed. This is the lowest price we've seen on the Max for a couple of years now, plus there's the option to spread payments over five months without paying interest using Amazon's installments option. 

View Deal
