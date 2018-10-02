Tile has just updated your ultimate travel accessory

We've always been big fans of Tile Bluetooth location trackers here at T3, they're an affordable and reliable way of keeping track of your valuables.

Now they're getting even more useful, with removable batteries and a premium subscription service.

Not only do the new models of the Tile Mate and Tile Pro feature replaceable batteries, they also have a longer range, and louder volume sirens, making your bag/keys/dog more difficult to lose than ever.

Tile Mate boasts a Bluetooth range of 150 feet and Tile Pro offers a remarkable Bluetooth range of 300 feet.

The new replaceable battery is the key feature though (and something Tile customers have been asking for for a long time), and allows you to keep your Tiles indefinitely, simply replacing the batteries every year.

The new Tile Mate retails for £19.99 and new Tile Pro for £29.99. Both new models are available today at Tile.com as well as Amazon, John Lewis, Dixons and Currys PC World.

Now onto the subscription service.

Tile Premium offers a selection of new features that would really benefit more advanced users.

All existing features of the app remain free to existing users, while Tile Premium unlocks six additional services. These include:

Free battery replacements – receive free batteries every year for an unlimited number of Tiles

Tile Premium is available for £29.99 annually or £2.99 monthly. All first-time Premium customers can sign up for a one-month trial.