AirTag 2: your favourite Apple tracker just got a big upgrade

Quick Summary Apple has updated its AirTag with a new second generation device. This new model has a more precise tracking, greater Bluetooth range and louder speaker for finding.

The AirTag 2 provides the upgrade that we've been waiting for. First launched in 2021, the AirTag has found uses beyond just taking care of your keys and bags.

People have found the tracking abilities of the circular devices ideal for everything from checked luggage coming off the airport carousel, to keep track of their pets and cars.

The new second-generation AirTag looks identical to the original – and there's not a flatter option for wallets as many have wished for. Inside, though, it seems there's been significant updates.

The AirTag next-generation (not AirTag 2) features the same second-generation Ultra Wideband chip as features in the iPhone 17 devices. This offers more precise tracking, with up to 50% improvement.

The upgraded Bluetooth chip also provides greater distance from which it can be tracked – 50% more here as well. And to make that finding easier, the speaker is also 50% louder.

Designed with 85% recycled plastic, the AirTag is more precise, with better range and a louder speaker. It's still priced at £29 / $29, or a four-pack for £99 / $99, and it's available on the Apple store now.

