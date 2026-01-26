AirTag 2: your favourite Apple tracker just got a big upgrade

The second-generation AirTag has a longer range, a louder speaker and more precise tracking

Apple AirTag 2
(Image credit: Apple)
Quick Summary

Apple has updated its AirTag with a new second generation device. This new model has a more precise tracking, greater Bluetooth range and louder speaker for finding.

The AirTag 2 provides the upgrade that we've been waiting for. First launched in 2021, the AirTag has found uses beyond just taking care of your keys and bags.

The new second-generation AirTag looks identical to the original – and there's not a flatter option for wallets as many have wished for. Inside, though, it seems there's been significant updates.

Apple AirTag 2

(Image credit: Apple)

The AirTag next-generation (not AirTag 2) features the same second-generation Ultra Wideband chip as features in the iPhone 17 devices. This offers more precise tracking, with up to 50% improvement.

The upgraded Bluetooth chip also provides greater distance from which it can be tracked – 50% more here as well. And to make that finding easier, the speaker is also 50% louder.

Designed with 85% recycled plastic, the AirTag is more precise, with better range and a louder speaker. It's still priced at £29 / $29, or a four-pack for £99 / $99, and it's available on the Apple store now.

Apple AirTag 2

(Image credit: Apple)
