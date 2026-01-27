The latest Apple Watch update adds a new way to track lost items and it works without your iPhone

Apple has released watchOS 26.2.1, a new software update for the Apple Watch that adds support for the company’s latest AirTag and introduces Precision Finding on the watch itself.

The update is positioned as a minor release, focusing on bug fixes and performance improvements, but it also enables the company's smartwatch users to locate AirTags directly from their wrist.

With watchOS 26.2.1 installed, compatible Apple Watch models can guide users to a nearby AirTag using directional prompts, distance information and haptic feedback, removing the need to rely solely on an iPhone for Precision Finding.

watchOS 26.2.1 requires an iPhone running iOS 26.2.1 or later and can be downloaded via the Apple Watch app on iPhone or directly on the watch, provided it is on charge and has sufficient battery.

Extending the signal

The software update arrives alongside the launch of a new generation of AirTags, which Apple says offer improved range and findability.

The updated AirTag uses a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, extending the effective range of Precision Finding by around 50 per cent compared with the original model, according to the company.

Apple has also increased the volume of the built-in speaker, making it easier to hear when locating items at close range.

(Image credit: Apple)

The brand says the new AirTag retains the same physical design as before and remains compatible with existing accessories, such as key rings and luggage straps.

It continues to use the Find My network and Apple’s privacy protections, which are designed to prevent unwanted tracking.

(Image credit: Apple)

Alongside the watchOS update and the new AirTag, Apple has also unveiled a new Black Unity Apple Watch band to mark Black History Month.

The braided solo loop design incorporates red, green and black threads inspired by the Pan-African flag and is available in multiple sizes, continuing Apple’s annual Unity collection tradition.

Precision Finding support for the new AirTag introduced with watchOS 26.2.1 is available on Apple Watch Series 9 and later, including Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later.