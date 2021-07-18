The Ioniq One sounds like a genuinely innovative beauty device, I can't wait to try it

I recently received an email about the Ioniq One, a new skincare device that aims to 'break the rules of your skincare routine'. Of course, I've heard this multiple times before so I immediately rolled my eyes, but, after reading more about the Ionic One I became quite excited about it.

The brand new product is a handheld wand that uses magnetic skin technology to create an attraction between your skin and the beauty product, promising perfect coverage in just 60 seconds and no more sticky hands and endless hours of painstaking application. Sounds great, right?

We've got an Ioniq One currently making its way to us, and we can't wait to see if it actually works as promised, but to stay I'm intrigued is an understatement. The last time I was this excited about a beauty product Dyson released the Dyson Supersonic and Dyson AirWrap, both pretty revolutionary products.

The Ioniq One has actually come about in a similar way to the Dyson product mentioned above, with Wagner transferring its paint spraying technology from vehicle coating to the beauty sector.

It works by transforming a product mist into a wave of electro-magnetic ions before perfectly distributing them across your skin’s surface. It's completely aerosol-free and promises an even layer of skincare that’s delivered with unrivalled ease and perfection (we'll let you know how we get on with it once the review unit arrives).

The device has been ergonomically designed to allow you to reach even the most unreachable body parts.

(Image credit: Ioniq)

At launch, the brand has focused on three areas of skincare: sun protection, tan and body care:

Ioniq Skincare Sun: sun cream that features a smart skin protection system that makes sure that no spot is left exposed.

sun cream that features a smart skin protection system that makes sure that no spot is left exposed. Ioniq Skincare Body: uses macadamia, aloe vera and jojoba oils to instantly infuse your skin with moisture – the targeted spray also makes sure you don’t waste a drop.

uses macadamia, aloe vera and jojoba oils to instantly infuse your skin with moisture – the targeted spray also makes sure you don’t waste a drop. Ioniq Skincare Tan: apply a seamless layer of golden nectar tanning solution to your skin in just 60 seconds – bidding goodbye to the days of application mayhem and messy hands.

All of the products are made in Switzerland, vegan and work without aerosols, keeping both body and the environment in mind.

To make sure the Ioniq skincare process is as personalized as possible, the brand has created an app that can connect to your Ioniq One. This allows you to access tailored tutorials that help you to achieve a salon-fresh look from the comfort of your own home.

Philipp Gross, co-founder at Ioniq Skincare has said this is “only the beginning" and believes there's "even more science that we can pull across into the world of skincare.”

Personally, I'd love to see this technology used in makeup – spray-on flawless foundation anyone?

Okay, now we come onto the price – the Ioniq One Starter Kit begins at £249.90 and the refill cartridges start at £19.95.

That's obviously on the more premium end of things, just like the aforementioned Dyson products, but if this means you can stop costly visits to the tanning salon or home spray tans, then we think you'll quickly start saving money.

