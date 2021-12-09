The Future Tech Awards return for 2022

During CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January, Future will be announcing the winners of the Future Tech Awards , a collaboration across tech sites published by Future Publishing including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, iMore and Android Central. The awards are now in their third year.

The Future Tech Awards are a premier technology celebration, featuring the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. Combining expert opinion from a committee made up of Future technology editors, the Future Tech Awards ensure a wide range of expert opinion is factored into final rankings.

This year, the Future Tech Awards includes two award tracks:

The Future 50: these awards recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The shortlist is drawn from people including CEOs & executive leadership, product managers, designers and engineers, content creators, PR, communications, marketing & advertising.

Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The winning products score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag and others.