The Future Tech Awards return for 2022

During CES 2022 in Las Vegas in January, Future will be announcing the winners of the Future Tech Awards, a collaboration across tech sites published by Future Publishing including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, iMore and Android Central. The awards are now in their third year.
The Future Tech Awards are a premier technology celebration, featuring the best people, products, and services from across the US technology sector. Combining expert opinion from a committee made up of Future technology editors, the Future Tech Awards ensure a wide range of expert opinion is factored into final rankings.
This year, the Future Tech Awards includes two award tracks:
The Future 50: these awards recognize 50 key people who are driving innovation in consumer technology today, selected by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The shortlist is drawn from people including CEOs & executive leadership, product managers, designers and engineers, content creators, PR, communications, marketing & advertising.
Future Choice: the best products, as voted for by a panel of Future Publishing's tech journalists. The winning products score highly in reviews and buying guides on Future Publishing sites including T3, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, What Hi-Fi, Digital Camera World, Tom’s Hardware, Laptop Mag and others.
You’ll find coverage of the Future Tech Awards across all of Future’s tech sites in January as well as on our dedicated Future Tech Awards where you can learn more about the winners. T3 will also be at CES in November to bring you news of all the hottest new products at the show.