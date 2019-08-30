The Amazon End Of Summer Sale ends TODAY – 4K TVs, headphones and more

Amazon's 'End Of Summer Sale' has just hours left to run – it finishes at 23:59 on Friday 30 August. The sale featured nine days of what Amazon says was its biggest ever End of Summer Sale event so if you thought you'd have to wait until the end of November for the Black Friday deals to drop in order to make a nice saving on a new 4K TV, laptop, or other item you've been after, then think again – but hurry as you don't have long left.

Deals are organised by themes, from 'Off to Uni' and 'Garden Clean Up' to 'Smart Home' and 'TVs, Movies and Home Cinema.'

New 'Deals of the Day' are being added every day throughout the sale, covering electronics, homewares, garden supplies and fashion.

Additionally, and as with other Amazon sales such as Prime Day and Black Friday, Lightning Deals – items available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – are being introduced throughout the sale. Amazon Prime members, including customers with a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial, get an exclusive 30-minute early access period to all Lightning Deals.

Below are the best of the sale deals that you can get right now. If you're shopping to go back to school, to enjoy the end of the summer, or – dare we say it – to get your Christmas shopping done early, then these deals should appeal.

TV and laptop deals

LG 65UM7510PLA 65" UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV | RRP: £1,299.99 | Deal Price: £799.00 | Save: £500.99 (39%)

A massive 65" 4K HDR TV is just what you'll be wanting when the darker nights draw in so why not get one now and save £500? This LG set features Freeview Play and it also has Alexa built in so you can control your TV with your voice. Deal ends 3 September at 23:59.

Sony Bravia KD43XG70 43-inch | RRP: £649.00 | Deal Price: £439.00 | Save: £210.00 (32%)

The XG70 includes Freeview Play which gives you live TV as well as BBC i-player, All 4, iTV Hub, My 5 and more. You can also enjoy video-on-demand from apps like YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video in 4K resolution. Three HDMI and three USB inputs provide plenty of connectivity options while the smart plug and play feature lets you easily share videos, photos and music from multiple devices. Deal ends Wednesday 28 August at 23:59.

Sony Bravia KD49XG70 49-inch | RRP: £699.00 | Deal Price: £525.00 | Save: £174.00 (25%)

The same range as above but this is the 49" model. And like the other Bravias here, it offers a 4K HDR picture with High Dynamic Range (HDR) which brings greater contrast and colour to the image and thanks to Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro upscaling technology, even standard HD images are improved when compared with viewing them on an HD TV. Deal ends Wednesday 28 August at 23:59.

Sony Bravia KD65XG70 65-inch | RRP: £1,199.00 | Deal Price £849.00 | Save: £350.00 (29%)

This is the Beyoncé of the trio, the queen of the Bravia deals. A huge 65" screen means that you can enjoy that 4K HDR image quality, whether you're watching movies or playing games. Again, Sony's fantastic upscaling technology takes care of any non 4K quality images for you and boosts their quality, too. Deal ends Wednesday 28 August at 23:59.

Cheap phone deals

Up to 30% off Samsung, OnePlus and Huawei phones

Choose from a Samsung Galaxy S10 or S10+, a Huawei Mate 20 Pro, a Nokia 1, an Honor 20 and many more handsets from manufacturers also including Sony, Oppo and OnePlus at up to 30% off.

Samsung Galaxy S10 | 128GB | RRP: £799 | Deal Price: £699 | Save £100 (13%)

It's almost unheard of to see a £100 discount on the latest and greatest entry in the best-selling Samsung Galaxy S series, so this is something really special. Coupled with the fact that you can combine this SIM-free handset with any SIM-only deal you want, it's a great opportunity to get the Galaxy S10 in a bargain package.

Apple iPhone 6S | 32GB | RRP: £348 | Deal Price: £299 | Save £49 (14%)

If you prefer the tried-and-tested design with the physical Home Button, this is a great deal. You still get the pressure-sensitive 3D Touch display – as well as the latest iOS upgrade this September. If you've swerved the last few iPhone models, this is a great way to upgrade your handset without breaking the bank.

Apple iPhone 6S | 128GB | RRP: £448 | Deal Price: £411 | Save £37 (8%)

If you're interested in the iPhone 6S, but would like more built-in storage than you'll find on the entry-level 32GB model – this is the answer. It still has all of the same great features, but more storage so you won't have to rely on DropBox, OneDrive, iCloud and the like anywhere near as often.

OnePlus 6 | 64GB | Mirror Black finish | RRP: £469 | Deal Price: £349 | Save £120 (26%)

If you're not fussed about the newer (and much pricier) OnePlus 7 Pro, this is a phenomenal bargain. The handset has been dropped to its lowest ever price. And since it's SIM-free, you can pick-up any SIM-only deal you fancy.

OnePlus 6 | 128GB | Mirror Black finish | RRP: £519 | Deal Price: £399 | Save £120 (23%)

If you're looking for a little more storage, Amazon has also dropped the price of the 128GB handset, too. There's no expandable storage via MicroSD in OnePlus handsets – so if you want to store all of your music, photos and games on the device, this is the one to get.

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact | 64GB + Dual SIM (Amazon Exclusive) | RRP: £529 | Deal Price: £399 | Save £130 (25%)

Getting a quarter off the SIM-free price tag of a smartphone that's less than one year old is something that very rarely happens. Unbelievably that's exactly what has happened in the Amazon End Of Summer Sale, making the excellent handset more affordable. As such, we can't imagine it'll be around for long.

Headphone deals

Up to 33% off Jabra headphones and headsets

Whether you want over-ear or in-ear headphones Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Jabra Bluetooth headphones by up to 33%. The Jabra Talk 35 Mono Wireless Bluetooth Portable Headset for Calls is also 33% off right right now.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | RRP: £329.95 | Deal Price: £259.00 | Save: £70.95 (22%)

Amazon is offering this best-ever price on the awesome black, silver and rose gold editions of the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones. They feature active noise cancelling and a button to summon Google Assistant or Alexa so they're ideal for music, calls and using your smart assistant without having to reach your phone. This deal ends on Friday 30 August at 23:59.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 headphones | RRP: £179.99 | Deal Price: £89.99 | Save: £90.00 (50%)

These Sennheiser over-ear, closed-back headphones in special edition Matte Black colour feature Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancelling. You get up to 19 hour battery life with Bluetooth and Noise Gard activated and the headphones are supplied with a connecting cable for battery-free listening. Deal ends Friday 30 August at 23:59.

Amazon device deals

Fire TV Stick Alexa Voice Remote | RRP: £39.99 | Deal Price: £29.99 | Save: £10.00 (25%)

Watch shows on Prime Video, BBC, Netflix, ITV, Channel 4, Disney, Curzon and others with the Fire TV Stick while the Alexa Voice Remote lets you control your compatible TV, soundbar and receiver with the dedicated power, volume and mute buttons while you can also use your voice to launch and control content.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | Was £49.99 | Now £39.99

Amazon's top-of-the-range streaming stick is now discounted by 20 per cent, which sees its price fall from £49.99 to a very approachable £39.99. T3 awarded this streamer a maximum score on review of 5 stars, and concluded that "recommending it becomes something of a no-brainer."

Amazon Echo Dot | RRP: £49.99 | Deal Price: £34.99 | Save: £15.00 (30%)

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and others and search and control the music with your voice. You can also listen to audiobooks from Audible, call almost anyone hands free including UK mobile and residential numbers (from UK only), and connect the Dot to your own speakers over Bluetooth or with a 3.5 mm audio cable if you want a bit more audio oomph.

Amazon Echo Input | Was £34.99 | Now £19.99 | Save £15.00 (43%)

An Amazon Echo Input at nearly half-price? That's a bank holiday bargain if ever we saw one. Simply connect it to you favourite speaker and suddenly that speaker is Spotify (and Amazon Music and Apple Music) streaming, Alexa-powered smart speaker.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen) | RRP: £139.99 | Deal Price: £109.99 | Save: £30.00 (21%)

Amazon Echo Plus delivers the best audio quality in an Amazon smart speaker and here, in this tasty End Of Summer Sale deal, it's available at a great price. Thanks to a £30 price cut the Plus can be snapped up right now for £109.99 instead of £139.99, which is a 21% saving. All three colours can be selected, too: Charcoal, Heather Grey, and Sandstone. Deal ends on Friday 30 August at 17:00.

Amazon Echo Show 5 | RRP: £79.99 | Deal Price: £69.99 | Save: £10.00 (13%)

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5" smart display so you can see your calendar, weather and traffic reports, follow recipes, view your smart security camera feeds and make video calls – simply tell Alexa what you want to do and let your Echo Show take care of it. Deal ends on Friday 30 August at 17:00.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 16GB | was £79.99 | now £54.99

The next step up in Amazon's Fire tablet range is the Fire HD 8, which takes everything that makes the Fire 7 so attractive and then adds in a bigger, higher-resolution 8-inch HD screen, a bigger battery and more memory. Deal ends on Saturday 31 August at 9:00am.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 32GB | was £159.99 | now £114.99

Amazon's top-tier, premium Fire tablet is the Fire HD 10. This tablet delivers the biggest screen and most powerful internal hardware in the range, with a 10.1-inch 1080p screen partnered with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. Deal ends on Saturday 31 August at 9:00am.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet 16GB | was £99 | now £64.99

The Fire 7 Kids Edition is a small scale, robust slate that comes with a two-year guarantee, strong parental controls, and a streamlined, child-friendly OS. Each Kids Edition tablet also comes with a free one-year subscription to to Fire for Kids Unlimited. Deal ends on Saturday 31 August at 9:00am.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 32GB | was £129.99 | now £94.99

For slightly older children, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a winner. It builds on the Fire 7 Kids Edition with a bigger, 8-inch HD screen, more internal storage space and a longer-lasting battery. The same excellent parental controls and child-friendly OS is included, as too the free one-year subscription to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited. Deal ends on Saturday 31 August at 9:00am.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet | was £199.99 | now £149.99

Last in the Kids Edition line-up is the premium Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet. This is the all-singing all-dancing version that comes with the largest screen (10.1-inches) and most impressive internal hardware and features. Deal ends on Saturday 31 August at 9:00am.

Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi + Free 4G LTE, 32 GB, without Special Offers | RRP: £219.99 | Deal Price: £189.99 | Save: £30.00 (14%)

Fancy a Kindle Paperwhite with completely free 4G data so you can download books anywhere you are without the hassle of finding a Wi-Fi connection? Then this is the Kindle Paperwhite deal for you, at £30 off its full price. Deal ends Friday 30 August at 17:00.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 | RRP: £179.00 | Deal Price: £139.00 | Save: £40.00 (22%)

You won't find a better video doorbell than the Ring Video Doorbell 2, offering best-in-class motion-tracking, video-monitoring and two-way audio, all accessed through a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS. It's also decked out with infrared night vision, so you'll be able to see what's happening day or night.

Fitness deals

Fitbit Ionic fitness smartwatch (GPS), Adidas Edition (Ink Blue/Ice Grey) | Sale price £194.99 | Was £279.99 | Save £85 (30%)

Your own personal coach, the Fitbit Ionic has built-in GPS, can store music and sync with Bluetooth headphones as well as being water resistant up to 50 meters. The special Adidas Edition features unique Adidas coaching experience and exclusive Adidas on-screen workouts. The other colour variations are also on special offer.

Fitbit Versa Special Edition fitness smartwatch | Sale price £189.00 | Was £219.99 | Save £30.99 (14%)

Same as the above but with snazzier bands. If you want to make your fitness band look even more like a smartwatch, choose the Versa Special Edition. In this version, the beautiful display is coupled up with beautiful straps for the ultimate Fitbit look.

Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch | Sale price £159.99 | Was £199.99 | Save £40.49 (20%)

The Fitbit Versa has it all: activity and sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate, water resistant to 50 metres, smart phone notifications, on-screen workouts, music storage and NFC-powered Fitbit Pay. The screen is banging too. Deal ends at 23:59 on 25 August.

Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition | £125 | Was £150 | Save £25

Pay for your nutribars in the shops with the Fitbit Charge 3 NFC Special Edition. Built swimproof and water resistant to 50 metres, this version is identical to the one above, apart from featuring Fitbit Pay and other NFC functions such as, er… Well, there's NFC.

Fitbit Charge 3 £116 | Was £130 | Save £14

With battery life up to seven days, the Fitbit Charge 3 can monitor your heart rate 24/7 to better track calorie burn, optimise workouts and uncover health trends that inspire you to make moves on your health and fitness goals. It also automatically recognises exercises like runs, swims and more.

Withings Steel HR - Black | Was: £189.95 | Now: £ 150 | Save: 21%

The beautiful Steel HR has sapphire glass on the front of the watch and a sporty rubber strap. Battery lasts for up to 25 days, the Steel HR is also water resistant and supports smartphone notifications.

Withings Steel HR - Rose Gold | Was: £229.99 | Now: £150 | Save: 35%

Looking for something a little more elegant? Try this Rose Gold model on for size. Despite the smaller, more elegant design, you still get 25 days of battery life, water resistance, and smartphone notifications.

Optimum Nutrition Hydro Whey Protein Powder Isolate, Milk Chocolate, 1.6 kg | Sale Price £40.99 | Was £79.99 | Save £39 (49%)

The most advanced whey protein from Optimum Nutrition, each 39-gram serving of the Hydro Whey contains 30 grams of protein, of 8.8 grams are BCAAs. Not to mention, it only has 0.3 gram of fat per serving and only 1 gram of sugar (not added). Offer ends at 23:59 on 30 August.

Optimum Nutrition Serious Mass Whey Protein Powder, Strawberry, 2.72 kg | Sale Price £19.99 | Was £41.99 | Save £22 (52%)

The tub says 'Serious Mass' and it's not lying. Although each tub is almost 3 kilos, they only contain 8 servings each, each serving being a whopping 1250 calories. This is the ultimate weight gaining formula, the Serious Mass has 50 grams of protein per portion as well as 25 different vitamins and minerals. Offer ends at 23:59 on 30 August.

Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men MultiVitamin Tablets, Unflavoured, 180 capsules | Sale Price £19.20 | Was £39.99 | Save £20.79 (52%)

The Optimum Nutrition Opti-Men MultiVitamin Tablets are a blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and botanicals. they reduce fatigue supports metabolic and immune function. Take 3 tablets per day for the best effect. Offer ends at 23:59 on 30 August.

Timex watch deals

Timex Mens Analogue Classic Quartz Watch with Black Textile Strap | was £69.99 | now £34.48 | save 51%

Sometimes all you need is a tried and tested companion, and we don't think you can go far wrong with this Timex quartz piece. The Expedition Scout is an upgrade to the traditional watch face with 12 AND 24 hour track, date feature, and a distinct arrow second hand.

Timex Men Grid Shock LCD/Black Dial With Black Resin Strap Watch | was £89.99 | now £36 | save 60%

If you're planning of getting off the grid and embarking on an adventure, you need the Timex Grid Shock. It's inspired by the much-loved WS4 design, but features vibrating alarms and timers and INDIGLO night-light for after dark. The hardened resin case with stainless steel top ring is officially shock resistant and water resistant to 100 metres.

Timex Mens Analogue Classic Quartz Watch with Leather Strap | was £69.99 | now £36.40 | save 48%

The blue dial and two-tone case paired with a rich brown leather slip-thru strap gives you a refined look you can wear from day to night. It's a super chronograph for not very much money.

Timex Mens Analogue Classic Quartz Watch with Leather Strap | was £49.99 | now £26.31 | save 47%

Comprising of a striking black dial, white numerals, and red seconds hand this stylish timepiece is ideal for weekend wear. It comes on a nylon strap, which is ready for anything you throw at it.

Timex Mens Analogue Classic Quartz Watch with Green Textile Strap | was £72.99 | now £34.10 | save 53%

This Timex Expedition watch is derived from the virtually indestructible 1960s infantry watches and adapted to meet the explosive growth of outdoor activities in the 1990s. It's ideal for weekend warriors.

Timex Men's Quartz Watch with Black Dial Analogue Display and Brown Leather Strap | was £59.99 | now £34.30 | save 43%

The Timex Casual collection of watches are perfect when you want a simple, stylish watch. It's designed for men and women of all ages who are seeking a fashionable, affordable, casual watch that will stay in style for many seasons to come.

Timex Men's Quartz Watch with White Dial Analogue Display and Black Leather Strap | was £39.99 | now £25.62 | save 36%

Part of the Timex Classics Collection this watch is just as iconic as the Rolex Submariner (although not quite as prestigious). The direct descendant of the 1960's televised torture test survivors, today's Easy Reader is as durable as it is classically cool.

Backpack deals

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack, 24L, Black | was £40 | now £27 | save 32%

The Eastpak Padded Pak'r backpack is an absolute classic. We've included the Eastpak in core black colourway, but there are

Eastpak Padded Pak'R Backpack, 24L, Grey | was £40 | now £27| save 32%

Don't fancy the all black padded Eastpak Pak'r? How about the light grey version instead? It comes with the same style, comfort, and durability, just in a lighter colourway. Deal ends at 23:59 on the 30/8/19.View Deal

Eastpak Ultimate Backpack, 42L, Black | was £85 | now £47.45 | save 44%

The Eastpak Ultimate is the ideal backpack for travelling, mixing functionality and style. It's padded shoulders and back offer comfort during your adventures, while the leather bottom is a fashionable, practical addition. The large zip pockets are perfect for keeping your most important items safe. Deal ends at 23:59 on the 30/8/19.View Deal

Lego deals

Lego Avengers Compound Battle | Save 24% | Now £67.99

The Lego-fied version of the fight at Avengers Compound is on a slightly smaller scale than the movie's climax, but still fits in Thanos, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Nebula, Iron Man, tiny Ant-man and Thanos' outrider minion – everything you need for a proper hero ding-dong. Plus there's the Avengers building itself, which includes a meeting room, helicopter and car. Deal ends at 23.59pm BST on August 30.View Deal

Lego Avengers The Hulkbuster Smash-Up | Save 21% | Now £23.59

Save Wakanda from the armies of Thanos with this hefty Hulkbuster armour figure, complete with bashing arm action when you turn a wheel on its back, plus Bruce Banner figure to pilot it (you'll have to decide how much he trips on his face). He's supported by Falcon, and they'll take on a gun turret that hides an Infinity Stone, protected by Thanos' elite warrior, Proxima Midnight. Deal ends at 23.59pm BST on August 30.View Deal