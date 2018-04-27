The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Sesame" is our favourite colourway yet

We've just been given our first look of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in a new "Sesame" colourway, featuring a revamped Primeknit pattern with new "SPLY-350" branding and a gum outsole.

The new cream and light gray colour scheme is perfect for summer, running throughout the Primeknit upper and matching Yeezy Boost midsole.

Just like the Semi Frozen Yellow Yeezys, the Sesames will also be coming with a gum rubber outsole, which we really appreciate.

Check out the images below:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Yeezy Mafia) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Yeezy Mafia) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Yeezy Mafia) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Yeezy Mafia)

This early look comes courtesy of The Yeezy Mafia, who say the release will take place in August 2018. Just in time for the end of summer.

You can expect them to cost £150 in the UK and $220 in the US. That's if you can get them at retail.

The good news is resale values are now not much higher, around $300.

