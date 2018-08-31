Tado's new smart thermostats want to make you healthier and happier

Smart thermostat company Tado has just announced its V3+ product at IFA Berlin, just in time for the heating to go on to get us through the colder months. Tado says that the updated smart thermostats now let you interact with your home more intuitively than ever before. So what's new?

Tado Air Comfort

The updated Tado system brings "air comfort" to the mix. This feature (or 'Skill'), says Tado, will help you achieve improved productivity and a better quality of sleep, by "providing you with concrete, meaningful, and actionable advice on how to achieve more comfort, while offering tips on preventing health risks such as mould."

To do this, Tado tells you when to open your windows. It makes this recommendation first based on the air freshness inside your dwelling. How does it know how fresh the air is? No special air quality sensors are needed here – instead, because Tado can detect sudden changes in room temperature, it knows when you last opened your windows. The longer your windows remain closes, the less fresh the air.

The second thing it factors in is the outside air quality. For example, if there's high pollution during rush hour, or the pollen count is particularly high in your area, Tado won't suggest that you open your windows during those times. Finally, Tado factors in local weather forecasts and presence of people, presumably to stop it suggesting you open your windows when you have the family at home and it's minus 20C outside.

Also rolling out now is a brand new app for the Tado V3+ product suite, which enables users to manage Skills such as Geofencing, Weather Adaptation, Open Window Detection, Smart Schedules, and Insightful Reports. The app has been designed so that you can tailor it by activating the Skills you want to use.

Tado owners can also use the app to purchase boiler repair services, to schedule an annual maintenance, to get a quote on a new boiler, or to subscribe to the Auto-Assist Skill which further automates your smart home for £2.99 per month or for £24.99 annually.

The V3+ Smart Thermostat Starter Kit is priced at for £199.99, while the Smart Radiator Thermostat Starter Kit now comes with one Smart Radiator Thermostat and is priced at £119.99, and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, and the Google Assistant, the V3+ suite seamlessly integrates into and enhances any smart home.