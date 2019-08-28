IFA 2019: news, rumours, and everything to expect from the giant tech expo

It's almost IFA time again, and IFA 2019 is looking like being one of the biggest shows yet. The Internationale Funkausstellung (or the International Radio Show) is held every September, bringing along with it some of the biggest companies and newest gadgets in tech.

The 2019 edition of IFA should be one to watch, with 5G phones and foldable phones continuing to take off, smart home devices becoming more sophisticated, and innovations growing at a steady rate. Based on what we know so far, here's what to expect at IFA 2019.

IFA 2019: when and where is it happening?

(Image credit: IFA)

As usual, IFA 2019 is happening in Berlin, at the Messe Berlin exhibition grounds. The official dates for the event – which is open to the public – are Friday the 6th of September to Wednesday the 11th of September, 2019.

Around those dates will be the usual press events and launches, so it's possible that particular products will get announced that aren't on show on the exhibition floor. Don't worry though, because we'll bring you news of everything that's happening in Berlin in September – it'll almost be better than being there.

As yet the exhibitors list for 2019 hasn't been finalised, but all the big names are going to be in attendance again this year. In 2018 we saw the likes of Microsoft, Sony, Huawei, Google, Sennheiser, Netgear, Lenovo, Garmin, Asus, Samsung, LG, Casio, Acer, Bang & Olufsen and more in attendance in Berlin.

IFA 2019: what to expect



(Image credit: IFA)

The leaks, rumours, and pre-announcements continue to pour in for IFA 2019: we think one of the phones we're going to see is the LG V60 ThinQ, if a teaser video from LG itself is anything to go by. The phone is being tipped to have a dual-screen format, so should be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Garmin is widely expected to unveil its Fenix 6 range smartwatches at the IFA 2019 show, and considering the Fenix 5 models are some of the best outdoor watches in the business, hopes are high for the next batch. That rumour is based on press assets obtained by WinFuture.

Meanwhile Sonos is being tipped to have a portable, Bluetooth-ready speaker launching at this year's IFA show. For the first time you'll be able to take that wireless Sonos fidelity on the road with you. The leaked picture below gives you some idea of what to expect, and it's apparently going to be called the Sonos Move.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

Prepare yourself for more of the same this time around when IFA 2019 gets underway. Huawei and Honor are likely to have more phone announcements to make, LG, Philips and Samsung could well have some new televisions to show off, and in fact we'll see new products in just about every tech category.

IFA is always a big event as far as laptops are concerned, so keep your eye on Acer and Asus as they may well have some new hardware to show off. Dell should be in attendance to, like last year, which means there's a good chance we'll see a refresh of one or more of its lines of computers.

One of the more solid rumours we've heard in advance is that Sony could be prepping the Xperia 2 in time for an IFA 2019 reveal. There's been no official confirmation yet, but given Sony's track record at IFA, it's a rumour that we can well believe in. Up until now Sony hasn't said much about its plans for 5G phones, so that's something else we might be hearing about in Berlin.

IFA is also a chance for smaller gadgets to shine. If you're in the market for a fitness tracker or a smartwatch then you might want to wait until after IFA 2019 has finished, just in case: we haven't heard anything definite yet, but there's usually a strong selection of new wearables every year at the Messe Berlin hall. It's now the perfect time for a follow-up to the Fitbit Ionic, for example.

The growing popularity of smart home kit, and the growing ubiquity of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, all means that we're likely to see some more smart home devices break cover at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Google and Amazon don't usually announce their own products at the event though.

Whatever happens at IFA 2019, you can be sure we'll bring you all the news you need to know right here – from the smallest wearable to the biggest 8K television, we'll keep you informed about the products that matter in the run up to IFA 2019 and as the event gets underway in September.

IFA 2019: what happened last year?



(Image credit: Sony)

There was plenty to appeal to the dedicated gadget fan at IFA 2018 in Berlin last year, and it gives us some indication of what we can expect at IFA 2019 in September. A bunch of laptops, phones, wearables, voice-activated speakers and other devices were announced and shown off for the first time.

The Sony Xperia XZ3 saw the light of day, for example, as did the Lenovo Yoga Book C930 laptop. At the more expensive end of the spectrum, LG unveiled the first 8K OLED TV along with a massive price tag. Meanwhile Huawei took to the IFA 2018 stage to show off the Kirin 980 processor that has since appeared in phones like the Huawei P30 Pro.

We saw a smart hot hob from AEG, a super-efficient washing machine from Miele, improved Sonos products and a new smartwatch from Casio – with a three-day battery life no less. Meanwhile, smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant continued to spread across more and more devices.