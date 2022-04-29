Announcing the T3 Awards 2022 shortlist: it's the biggest T3 Awards ever!

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

T3's core mission is to reveal the best products and technology to people so that they can live smarter, better lives. The T3 Awards each year is a celebration of that goal.

And, being candid, we're pretty darn good at surfacing products that spark joy now, having run the T3 Awards for over 16 years. Our experts spend each week of the year reviewing and rating the very finest products in their field, and today we're excited to announce the shortlists for the T3 Awards 2022.

The winners of the T3 Awards 2022 will be announced throughout the week of Monday 6 June and will appear in issue 335 of T3 magazine on sale Wednesday 8 June.

With the publication of the shortlist we've now reached an important stage in the T3 Awards process. The public nominations process has now closed, we've picked out the strongest contenders from hundreds of entries and we've added a load more of our own. This includes the best stuff announced since the 2021 T3 Awards, as well as products that have scored highly in our reviews and buying guides. You can see the shortlisted entries below.

The next step is for the T3 judging panel to choose the winners. As well as announcing the winners in all our key areas – tech, AV, home and garden, watches, travel, outdoors, auto, style, wellness and fitness – we'll also be handing out awards in our headline categories. So in our awards week in June, you'll know who's been crowned the greatest gadget, brand, retailer, the best gadget under £100 / $100, the tech innovation of the year, and who has picked up the sustainability award.

Also for 2022, we've introduced a brand new category called Design Icons. These special awards are being handed out this year to products that have really pushed the envelope in terms of design innovation. There's a Design Icon award for each T3 Awards 2022 category, too, so plenty of stylish game-changing products are going to be celebrated.

Until we announce the winners, read on for the nominations for the T3 Awards 2022. Please note that due to product release schedules and a rush of last-minute nominations, some shortlists below can still be considered as works in progress, with more nominees to follow (though none will be removed), as we test additional products.

And the nominations are...

(Image credit: Future)

Brand Of The Year

OPPO, Dyson, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sky, Peloton, Tesla

Retailer Of The Year (UK)

Amazon, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, Net A Porter/Mr Porter, Halfords, Pure Electric, AO.com

Retailer Of The Year

Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, Abt Electronics, Adorama, B&H Photo, Target

Tech Innovation Award

Sky Glass, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, Dyson Zone, Mac Studio, Smeg Galileo OmniChef, Brompton T-Line, Samsung Neo QLED 8K

Best Gadget Under £100

Thermapen One, Sony WF-C500, Nextbase 222 Dash Cam, Fitbit Ace 3, Logitech Lift, Apple HomePod mini, Amazon Echo (4th gen), Bosch Ixo

Best Gadget Under $100

Instant Vortex Mini, Amazon Echo (4th gen), Apple HomePod mini, Roku Streambar, Cougar Airblader mouse, Thousand helmet, Bosch Ixo

Gadget Of The Year

Sky Glass, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, LG C2, Sonos Beam, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Nintendo Switch OLED, Garmin Fenix 7X, Dyson V15 Detect

Sustainability Award

Adidas, Allbirds, Chrome Industries, Vodafone, Nespresso, Apple, Dell, Ecoegg, Finisterre, Vivobarefoot, Muc-Off

(Image credit: Future)

Best Soundbar or Soundbase

Samsung QN990B, Devialet Dione, Sonos Beam 2, Sony HT-A7000, LG S95QY, Harman Kardon Citation MultiBeam 1100

Best Wireless Speaker

Nai Mu-so 2nd Gen, Audio Pro A15, Bang & Olufsen Level, JBL L75ms, LG Xboom 360 RP4, Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin, Sonus Faber Omnia

Best Portable Speaker

Bang & Olufsen A1 2nd Gen, Sonos Roam, JBL Flip 6, JBL Charge 5, Bang & Olufsen Explore

Best DAC

iFi xDSD Gryphon, HELM Audio BOLT DAC, Cambridge Audio DacMagic 200M, Chord Mojo 2, Earmen Sparrow

(Image credit: Future)

Best Sports Supplement or Snack

Grenade Peanut Butter & Jelly Protein Bar, MyProtein Weight Gainer Blend, Bulk Pure Whey Isolate, Huel Complete Protein, Naked Mass

Best Workout Shoes

Nike Metcon 7, Under Armour TriBase Reign 4, Inov-8 BARE-XF 210 V3, Reebok Nano X2, GORUCK Ballistic Mid-Top trainer

Best Running Shoes

Asics Metaspeed Edge +, Adidas Solar Glide 5, Nike ZoomX Streakfly, New Balance Fresh Foam 1080v12, On Cloudmonster, Hoka Kawana, Under Armour HOVR Machina 3

Best Home Weights

Core Fitness Adjustable Dumbbells, BoxBell 3-in-1, JaxJox DumbbellConnect, BLK BOX Adjustable Dumbbell, Eleiko Öppen Deadlift Bar

Best Home Gym Equipment

NordicTrack Commercial X22i treadmill, Schwinn 800IC Bike, Concept2 SkiErg, MuscleSquad Phase 3 Multi-Function Rack, Bowflex Treadmill 22

Best Fitness Tracker

Fitbit Charge 5, Huawei Band 6, Garmin Venu 2S, Whoop 4.0, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active

Best Running Watch

Coros Pace 2, Huawei Watch GT Runner, Garmin Forerunner 55, Polar Pacer Pro, Apple Watch Series 7

Best Multisport Watch

Garmin Fenix 7X, Wahoo ELEMNT Rival, Polar Vantage M2, Coros Apex Pro, Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

Best Fitness Innovation

Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots, Airofit Pro, Vitruvian Trainer+, Peloton Guide, Hyperice Hypervolt GO 2

Best Fitness Headphones

Beats Fit Pro, Jabra Elite 7 Active, Shokz Openrun Pro, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ, Jaybird Vista 2, Beats Powerbeats Pro

Best Golf Tech

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor, Garmin Approach S62, Garmin Approach S42, TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition, Shot Scope Pro L1, Motocaddy M-Tech Electric GPS Trolley

Best Golf Brand

This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon

(Image credit: Future)

Best Gaming Headset – sponsored by Sky Broadband

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, Audeze Penrose, Razer Kraken V3 Hypersense, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Astro A50 Wireless Gen 4, Asus ROG Delta S Animate

Best Gaming Mouse – sponsored by Sky Broadband

Razer DeathAdder V2, Roccat Kone XP, Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series, SteelSeries Rival 5, Trust GXT 980 Redex, HyperX Pulsefire Haste, Asus ROG Gladius III Wireless

Best Gaming Keyboard – sponsored by Sky Broadband

Das Keyboard 5QS, Corsair K70 RGB TKL Champion Series, Roccat Vulcan TKL, Razer Huntsman V2, Trust GXT 856 Torac, Asus ROG Claymore II

Best Gaming Monitor – sponsored by Sky Broadband

MSI MPG Artymis 343CQR, LG UltraGear 34GN850, BENQ Mobiuz EX2710, Huawei MateView GT, Hannspress HG342PCB, Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX

Best Gaming Chair – sponsored by Sky Broadband

Secretlab Titan Evo, Noblechairs Epic Series Real Leather, Brazer Phantom Elite, Razer Iskur, Andaseat Kaiser 2

Best Gaming Accessory – sponsored by Sky Broadband

Nacon Revolution X Pro Controller, Turtle Beach Recon Controller, Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB, WD Black P10, Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal, Nanoleaf Shapes Starter Kit – Sonic Edition, TP-Link Archer GX90 AX6600 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router

(Image credit: Future)

Best Lawnmower

Kärcher LMO 18-33, Gtech CLM50, LawnMaster 24V, Gardena PowerMax 32/36V P4A, Cobra MX3440V

Best Robot Lawnmower

Worx Landroid M500 Plus, Flymo Easilife 250 GO, Bosch Indego M+ 700, LawnMaster L10, Honda Miimo 40 Live

Best Barbecue

Char-Broil Gas2Coal 210 Hybrid BBQ, Campingaz 3 Series Premium S, Broil King Regal 500 Pellet Grill, Traeger Ironwood 650, Weber Smokefire EPX 6, Weber Genesis II EX-335 GBS Smart Barbecue

Best Portable Barbecue

Weber Traveler, Pit Boss Navigator 150, Traeger Ranger, Weber Smokey Joe Premium Charcoal, Broil King Porta Chef 120

Best Smoker

Traeger Pro 575, Masterbuilt MES 130, Char-Broil The Big Easy, Big Green Egg Large, Weber Smokey Mountain

Best Outdoor Lighting

Atlas Solar Spotlights, Trueflame Mini Solar Torch Lights, Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Colour Ambiance Spot Lights, Nordlux Vejers Outdoor Wall Lantern, Lumify USB Chargeable Outdoor Solar Powered Fairy Lights

Best Pressure Washer

Kärcher K4 Power Control Home Pressure Washer, Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home, Nilfisk Core 140, Wilks-USA TX750I Petrol Power Pressure Washer, Muc-Off Pressure Washer

(Image credit: Future)

Best Sat Nav

TomTom Go Discover, Garmin DriveSmart 86, Wahoo Elemnt Bolt, Tread XL Overland Edition, TomTom GO Navigation App

Best Dashcam

Garmin Dash Cam 67W, Thinkware F800 Pro, Nextbase 622GW, Nextbase iQ, Mio MiVue 798 Pro

Best Road Bike

Cannondale Synapse, Ribble Endurance AL Disc, Liv Avail AR1, Canyon Endurace CF SL 8, Specialized Roubaix Sport

Best Electric Bike

BirdBike, VanMoof S5, Canyon Roadlite:ON, Pure Electric Pure Flux One, Carrera Impel IM-2, GoCycle G4i, Volt London

Best Electric Scooter

Pure Air Pro (2nd Gen), Xiaomi Mi 1S, Pure Air Pro LR, Ninebot Segway D38E, Taito Electric Scooter

Best Cycling Tech

Hammerhead Karoo 2, Pinnacle HC Turbo Home Trainer, Apeman SEEKER R1, Tacx NEO Motion Plates, Wahoo KICKR ROLLR

(Image credit: Future)

Best Headphones

This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon

Best Wired Headphones

Beyerdynamic DT900 Pro X, Rode NTH-100, Meze Audio Rai Solo, Austrian Audio Hi-X15, Sennheiser IE600, Grado SR325x, Meze Audio Liric

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose QuietComfort 45, Philips Fidelio T1, JBL Tune 660NC, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Philips Fidelio L3, Mark Levinson No. 5909

Best True Wireless Headphones

Sony WF-1000XM4, Philips Fidelio T1, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, Apple AirPods 3

Best Value Headphones

Panasonic RZ-S500W, Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+, JBL Tune 660NC, Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: Future)

Best Home Air Device

Dyson Purifier Humdify + Cool, Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool Formaldehyde, Blueair HealthProtect 7470i, Meaco MeacoClean CA-HEPA 76x5, Philips Series 3000i, Airthings View Plus

Best Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V15 Detect, Miele Boost CX1, Shark IZ320UK, Dyson Omni-Glide, Roidmi P1 Nano Pro, Halo Capsule, Numatic George

Best Robot Vacuum Cleaner

iRobot Roomba J7+, iRobot Roomba S9+, Roborock S7 MaxV+, Eufy RoboVac X8, Roborock S7

Best Mattress

Simba Hybrid Pro, Emma Premium, Brook + Wilde Elite, Eve Original Hybrid, DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid

Best Duvet

Scooms Hungarian Goose Down duvet, Panda Cloud Bamboo duvet, Emma Cloud Duvet, Brook + Wilde Marlowe Goose Down Duvet, Simba Hybrid Duvet

Best Pillow

Levitex pillow, Scooms Hungarian Goose Down pillow, Panda Memory Foam Bamboo pillow, Soak&Sleep Supremely Soft As Down pillow, Emma Premium Microfibre Pillow

(Image credit: Future)

Best Air Fryer

Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, Philips Air Fryer XXL, Tower 10-in-1 Air Fryer Xpress Pro Combo, Ninja Foodi Dual Zone Air Fryer

Best Blender/Mixer

KitchenAid 2.1L Food Processor, Sage the Kitchen Wizz Peel & Dicem KitchenAid Cordless Food Chopper, Nutribullet Magic Bullet Kitchen Express, Bosch MUM59340GB Kitchen Machine

Best Coffee Machine

Smeg BCC02, Sage The Bambino Plus, Sage The Barista Touch, Delonghi La Specialista Arte, Jura E8, Delonghi Primadonna Soul

Best Multicooker / Pressure Cooker

Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Instant Pot Duo Crisp & Air Fryer, Instant Pot Duo, Sage The Fast Slow Pro, Tefal Cook4me Touch

Best Small Appliance Brand

Smeg, Sage, KitchenAid, Instant Brands, Nutribullet, Bosch

Best Cookware Brand

Le Creuset, Smeg, Samuel Groves, Our Place, Staub, ProCook

Best Dishwasher

Bosch SMS67MW00G, Bosch Serie 2 SMS24AW01G, Miele G 7110 SC, Hisense HS520E40WUK, Bosch Serie 4 SMS46II01G

Best Washing Machine

This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon

Best Fridge Freezer

Hisense RQ560N4WC1, Zanussi Bright Series 40 ZNME36FW0, Samsung RS8000, Beko CFG3582W, Hotpoint FFU4D, Haier FD 83 series 7

Best Oven

Neff N 70 B57CR22N0B, Zanussi ZOD35660XK, Miele H7164BP, Bosch Serie 8 HBG634BS1B, Beko Aeroperfect BBXIF22100S, Smeg Gallileo, Miele H2267-1BP

Best Wine Cooler Fridge

Haier Wine Bank 50 series 7, Fisher & Paykel’s integrated column wine cabinet, Russell Hobbs RH34WC1, Comfee RCW46BG1, Hoover H-WINE 700 HWCB 60D

(Image credit: Future)

Best Drone

Autel EVO Nano+, DJI Air 2S, Autel Evo Nano, DJI Mavic 3, Autel Evo Lite+

Best Waterproof Jacket

Rab Kangri GTX jacket, Columbia OutDry Ex Reign, Arc'teryx Beta waterproof jacket, Montane Spine Jacket

Best Action Camera

GoPro HERO10 Black, DJI Action 2, Insta360 ONE RS, GoPro HERO9 Black

Best Tent

This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon

Best Walking Shoes

Vivobarefoot Primus Trail II FG, Lowa Innox Pro GTX Lo, Salomon Predict Hike, Salomon X Ultra 4

Best Hiking Boots

Berghaus Explorer Trek Gore-Tex Walking Boots, Inov-8 ROCFLY G 390, Keen NXIS Evo Mid, On Cloudrock Waterproof hiking boots, Lowa Renegade GTX Mid

Best Camera

Canon EOS R6, Fujifilm X-S10, Panasonic Lumix GH6, Nikon Z6 II, Sony A7 IV

(Image credit: Future)

Best Smart Lighting

Philips Hue, Nanoleaf Lines, TP-Link Tapo Smart Lighting, Lifx, Innr

Best Smart Security

Arlo Pro 4, Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera, Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm 6 Piece Kit, Yale Conexis Smart Lock, ERA Protect Indoor Camera, ERA Protect Floodlight Camera, TP-Link Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera

Best Smart Energy Product

Wiser, Hive Mini, WundaSmart, SmartThings Energy

Best Home Networking Tech

Netgear Orbi WiFi 6, Netgear Orbi WiFi 6E, Eero 6, TP-Link Deco X90 (AX6600), TP-Link Deco Voice X20

Best Smart Speaker

Amazon Echo Show 10, Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Bang & Olufsen Beosound Level, Google Nest Hub Max, Audio Pro G10

(Image credit: Future)

Best Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B iO10, Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige, Foreo Issa 3, Ordo Sonic+, Oclean X Pro Elite

Best Shaver

Philips 9000 Prestige, King C. Gillette Style Master, Philips OneBlade Pro, Braun Series Series 9, Wahl Lifeproof Wet/Dry Shaver

Best Winter Jacket

Shackleton Lockroy All Conditions Parka, Adidas Terrex Techrock Belay Down Hooded Parka, Canada Goose Standard Expedition Parka, The North Face Men's Himalayan Down Parka, Finisterre Vellus Waterproof Parka

Best Watch

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Top Gun Ceratanium, Tudor Black Bay Pro, Oris Propilot X Calibre 400, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 200 Solargraph, Tissot Seastar 2000 Professional Powermatic 80, Omega X Swatch Bioceramic MoonSwatch

Best Smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Apple Watch Series 7, TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4, Huawei Watch 3, Garmin D2 Mach 1, Fossil Gen 6

(Image credit: Future)

Best Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro

Best Video Streaming Service

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, Now

Best Value Phone

Apple iPhone SE (2022), OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Poco F3, Moto G31

Best Laptop

Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 OLED, Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, HP Spectre X360, Apple MacBook Pro, Lenovo Yoga 9i 14

Best Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade 17, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, MSI GE66 Raider, Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition, Acer Predator Triton 500

Best 4K Monitor

This shortlist is in progress and will be announced soon

Best 5G Phone

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, OnePlus 10 Pro, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Google Pixel 6 Pro

Best Office Chair

Cherry Tree Executive Office Chair, Herman Miller Mirra 2, Sihoo Ergonomic Office Chair, Humanscale Freedom, Amazon Basics Office Chair

Best Webcam

Logitech C922, Razer Kiyo Pro, Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000, Logitech Mevo Start, Trust Teza, Dell Ultrasharp Webcam

Best VPN

ExpressVPN, Surfshark, NordVPN, ProtonVPN, Private Internet Access

(Image credit: Future)

Best TV

Samsung QN900B, LG G2, Philips OLED+986, Samsung QN95B, Panasonic JZ2000

Best 8K TV

Samsung QN900B, LG QNED99, LG Z2, Sony Z9J, TCL 6-Series R648

Best OLED TV

LG G2, Philips OLED+986, Sony A90J, Philips OLED+936, Panasonic JZ2000

Best Gaming TV

LG C2, Samsung QN95A, Samsung Q80B, Sony X90J, Hisense A6G

Best Mid-range TV

Samsung Q90A, LG A1, Samsung Q80A, Sony X90J

Best Value TV

Samsung AU9000, Toshiba UK31, Samsung AU7100, Hisense A7G, Hisense A7500F

(Image credit: Future)

Design Icon, Tech

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Oppo Find X5 Pro, Apple MacBook Pro (2021), Nintendo Switch OLED, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Apple iMac 24-inch

Design Icon, Fitness

Vitruvian Trainer+, Technogym Ride, Peloton Guide, Echelon EX-8s, Vaha X Smart Mirror

Design Icon, Wellness

Brook + Wilde Perla Mattress, QuietOn 3 sleep earbuds, Kokoon Nightbuds, Eight Sleep Pod Pro cover, Sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System

Design Icon, TV & Audio

Loewe klang s3, Bang & Olufsen Explore, Sky Glass, LG G2, Sonus Faber Omnia, Astell&Kern UW100, Audio-Technica ATH-SQ1TW

Design Icon, Kitchen

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, Sage Pizzaiolo, Coravin Sparkling, LG InstaView Refrigerator, Smeg Gallileo Omnichef, Ninja Foodi SmartLid OL750UK, Fisher & Paykel CoolDrawer, Samsung Bespoke Fridge

Design Icon, Watches

Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0, Hermés H08 Blue, Rado True Square Over The Abyss, Ulysse Nardin Freak S, Ressence Type 1 DX2

Design Icon, Travel

Yeti Roadie 24, Leica M11, Candela C-8, Samsonite Magnum Eco, Cybex Anoris T

Design Icon, Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQXX, Aston Martin DBX707, Land Rover Range Rover (New), Lotus Evija, Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan 4S

Design Icon, Luxury

Bang & Olufsen Beolab 28, Happiest Baby Snoo, Rhodes MK8, Loewe bild s.77, Sony Walkman WM1ZM2

Design Icon, Smart Home

Amazon Echo Show 10, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Hive Mini, EZVIZ Smart Door Lock

Design Icon, Outdoors

Fjällräven/Specialized range, Blundstone + Finisterre Boots, GoPro HERO10 Black Creator Edition, Kane Revive shoes

Design Icon, Style

Dyson AirWrap, Canada Goose Crofton Jacket, Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush, Moncler Pour Homme, Apple Watch Series 7 Hermés Edition

Congratulations to everyone who made it onto the shortlists. The winners will be announced during the week commencing Monday 6 June.