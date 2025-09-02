101 gadgets you can't live without, in the latest issue of T3!
The new issue of T3 is here, and if you thought last issue's ultimate tech wishlist was a corker, then our annual 101 gadgets that you can't live without is going to blow your mind. With the help of the entire T3.com team, we've compiled the best gadgets to upgrade every aspect of your life, whether you're escaping the city, going on your travels or gearing up your home. Best of all – there's 101 of them to pore over!
Plus, find out how to survive the end of the world with our survival gear recommendations; check out our essential gadgets to return to school or work; and read our verdict on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.
- 101 gadgets you can’t live without – the ultimate tech list, from incredible audio options to sleep upgrades
- LEGO launch – a Nintendo Game Boy that you can build!
- Ultimate survival kit – everything you need to survive any disaster, whether that’s a zombie apocalypse… or just a temporary power outage
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 rated – find out if this duo could be the perfect foldable or flip phone
- Best in class – essential gadgets for the return to uni or work, from AI-powered note-takers to ebikes
- The best: hybrid robot vacs – ultimate no-effort floor cleaners for homes with hard flooring and carpets. We test the best and show you which you need
- Kef XIO soundbar on test – Kef’s latest audio effort is a first for the British brand: an all-in-one Atmos soundbar, and boy is it a good one
