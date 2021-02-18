Sonos confirms March 9 event: Bluetooth speaker or noise-canceling headphones incoming?

Sonos will be bringing a special event live to you on Tuesday 9 March 2021, and you'll be able to watch it live when it happens. The audio giant has extended an invite that includes an outdoorsy scene, with a person pictured in a field, dishing out clues to its next product. We're hoping it's a new portable speaker, as has been rumored for some time.

Aside from a possible Sonos Move follow-up, the rumor mill has been whirring away, tipping Sonos noise-canceling headphones as another incoming product. And things are dialing-up on this front, too: a new headphone patent filed in Germany shows schematics of what could be the Sonos headphones in its final design, moving ever closer from concept to its launchable iteration.

The timing of this news and the invite collide perfectly to tease the tech community. Sonos launches two new products per year; we know one is launching in March, so which one is it, or could it be a two-pronged launch? It seems unlikely, but stranger things have happened.

It could be a new portable speaker for use outdoors, and here’s why:

(Image credit: FCC / The Verge)

For starters, the Sonos Move is overdue a portable sibling, hence the noise around a smaller follow-up: something equipped with an outer shell to weather the bump and grind of travel, universal smart assistant compatibility, and something to compete with the recent news of Google smart speakers baking in Apple integration.

And it needs to be smaller than the Sonos Move, which is leaning on the bulkier side – able to sling in a rucksack and carry all day without groaning about the weight. The recent FCC filing displayed a device with its own wireless charging foundation, outwardly similar to the Sonos Move, but with a sturdier base.

It alluded to something less costly and able to lend itself to both the indoors and outdoors; mainly, though, we’d like to see something that is heavily geared to the outdoors – like being in a field – as Sonos has got the indoor space under lock, featuring regularly on our best multi-room speakers list, and turning out TV products like the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc.

It could be new noise-canceling headphones, and here’s why:

(Image credit: Patent)

We already know a pair of premium Sonos noise-canceling headphones are in the works, but the new schematics show Sonos is inching closer than ever to release. So, could it be coming as soon as March?

In the designs, the advanced noise-canceling headset now has the Sonos branding visibly stamped on its outer plastic, and the illustrations show that the support rods extend all the way from the headband, and there are several buttons, a 3.5mm jack, and a USB-C port.

These differ from earlier designs that popped up in the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last September, showing serious progress has been made on the headphones. It would be fairly tight for a March release, but Sonos’ designs are fleshier and surely can’t be far off. The headset will link-up with its wider, more complicated audio system devices, which can be difficult to choose between because of the sheer array of audio finesse Sonos offers.

When is the Sonos special event and what time?

Sonos' special event will stream live from 9PM GMT, Tuesday 9 March 2021. It can be found and watched live over at Sonos Press. T3 will stream the event from our page on the day.

Depending on your geography, the times will vary: West Coast US: 1PM/PST East Coast US: 4PM/Central Europe: 10PM CET.

All in all, it's set to be an exciting spring with more portable choices coming in anticipation of relaxed lockdown measures. We may just be able to actually use a portable speaker for its intended purposes outdoors, perhaps even taking some noise-canceling headphones away on holiday with us. We're cautiously optimistic.

We'll have an answer to the Sonos product riddle on March 9, so stay tuned for updates, news, and any leaks along the way. In the meantime, you can take a peek at our best noise-canceling headphones, best Bluetooth speaker lists, and choose a device to let you dine out on songs until your heart's content during lockdown.

Source: The Verge