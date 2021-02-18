OnePlus 9 Pro reveals Samsung Galaxy S21-beating secret

The OnePlus 9 is the next flagship from OnePlus and is expected to launch next month, and a few more tidbits have leaked, including some stunning renders and a slick new video.

First up is further confirmation that the curved screen of the OnePlus 8 Pro is, in fact carrying over to the the OnePlus 9 Pro, although it won't be quite as pronounced. The standard OnePlus 9 model will be sporting a flat display, and both iterations will boast a curved rear panel.

That morsel comes from OnePlus leaker Max Jambor, and fellow Twitter tipster Max Weinbach has also shared a nugget about the OnePlus 9 series for US customers, saying that both will be available on T-Mobile, with the OnePlus 9 Pro model available in a variant with 12GB RAM. That's in line with the OnePlus 8 Pro, which offers 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Meanwhile, if you want to skip the specs and just drool over hardware, designer Waqar Khan has mocked up some stunning renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro, in four different colors, complete with curved display and back panel.

OnePlus former CEO Carl Pei has been teasing the design of the handset since the CAD renders leaked, suggesting they weren't reflective of the final product, and his comments about a "lightweight smartphone" hint at a new material being incorporated into the chassis, but he was deliberately vague, and there are no concrete details, so it's all speculation for now.

The OnePlus 9 series may have a decent chance of toppling the Samsung Galaxy S21; the usually popular smartphone from Samsung was receiving heavy criticism prior to launch, and has already had a price drop in the US, barely a month after release. The same thing is happening at retailers in France, and with Samsung focusing its attention on foldables, it might be just the opening that OnePlus needs to swoop in and steal its crown.

In the meantime, sit tight for more leaks and rumors as we barrel towards March.