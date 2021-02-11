Sonos is coming for the UE BOOM 2 with new Sonos speaker in March

Sonos has confirmed that it’ll be launching new products this year – and one will be in March. It does seem to verify what had otherwise been spotted in an FCC patent filing, potentially seeing the audio giant prepping a new portable product in line with its fiscal roadmap.

It adds fuel to speculation around the launch of Sonos' smallest ever portable speaker. A possible Sonos Move follow-up: hints of a rugged, water-resistant piece of stellar audio hardware for the warmer months ahead, or maybe something completely different. What we do know is, a new product is incoming, and it'll land in March 2021.

A new transcript from the CEO of Sonos, Patrick Spence, has resolutely confirmed that the company is preparing to launch a new product.

"We remain committed to launching at least two new products per year and are well on track as we look at our fiscal 2021 product roadmap." Later adding, "We are excited to introduce our newest product next month. Stay tuned for detail."

The previously reported FCC filing had alluded to a smaller speaker, more lightweight, and perhaps less costly than the Sonos Move. There’s very little in the way of solid details around Sonos' new hardware, apart from the March launch date; however, FCC submissions do tend to accurately predict imminently dropping devices, so it looks like Sonos could be taking aim at the UE Boom, featured in our best speakers list.

Interestingly, Sonos’ CEO also adds that the brand is looking to continue its development on its Sonos Radio offering, saying:

“We are pleased with the momentum we are seeing around Sonos Radio and Sonos Radio HD. We look forward to developing more direct paid relationships with our customers over time, and we’ll be talking more about this at our Investor event next month.”

Sonos is unquestionably an audio titan: rich fidelities from the Sonos Arc, the ongoing bargain soundbar battle between the Sonos Beam and Sony HT-X8500, it's a brand that warrants its popularity, so it’s good news for users who want to dial-up their audio setup, or who're perhaps looking to upgrade from one of our pick of the best soundbars. All things considered though, it looks like you'll only have to wait until March 2021 for a new Sonos toy, which isn't long at all.

Source: Pocket-lint