Samsung's Ecobubble washing machine will get your clothes clean in just 15 minutes

One of the best washing machines you can buy, Samsung's Ecobubble WW90J5456FC is a great example of Samsung toning down the tech a bit, to concentrate on making a great device with features people really want. So there's no little hatch to add socks you initially forgot to put in the wash, and no advanced app control. But there is a 15-minute wash, rock solid reliability, good value for money and superb cleaning power.

Samsung's Ecobubble washing machine comes in futuristic graphite or classic white

The main appeal of the Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC is its dazzling feature set, which is topped off beautifully with the very impressive Bubble Soak function. Samsung has developed this feature to pummel those really tough stains into submission. It’s also got a star turn in the shape of a super-speedy 15-minute quick wash if you’re desperate for fresh socks and smalls.

Other highlights? There are plenty. If you tire of plodding through programme settings then this model comes with a memory function that can get you to your preferred cycle in an instant. Similarly annoying is rooting through the detergent drawer from time to time in order to clean it. The Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC features a self-cleaning one. You’re welcome.

Lookout too for a plethora of different programmes – it seems like there’s one for every soiled garment you own, but the setup and operation of the Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC makes laundry time a refreshingly low-key event. Similarly, the cute little tune the machine plays when its work is done adds a cup of cheer to an otherwise mundane household chore. Good vibes all round then.

The Ecobubble's detergent drawer cleans itself

Take a look at that energy rating too, because this super smooth machine is not only quiet and unobtrusive in operation, but delivers an A+++ energy rating into the bargain. You should see some savings on the electricity bill. Meanwhile, the digital inverter motor makes it a good choice if you want to cause minimal disruption while it’s doing its stuff, even at the top end of its 1400 spin cycle.

Similarly, while the Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC might not boast the most capacious drum capacity, it can still handle up to 9kg of your dirty clothes. That makes it ideal for mid-sized households, and those who prefer to wash little and often.

It’s also a thumbs-up on the styling front for the Samsung Ecobubble WW90J5456FC. This trendy appliance comes in either traditional white or a funky graphite finish, so it’ll blend in nicely whatever your household décor. The cool LED display is easy on the eyes too. On a practical note, there’s also a sizeable door, which means loading and unloading is a breeze. Quiet, energy efficient, reasonably priced and a bit of a looker too? No wonder this Samsung is so popular.

