Still haven't got a PS5? Sony is now reportedly looking at releasing a new model

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new PS5 model is reportedly in the works with Sony Interactive Entertainment registering a new PlayStation 5 model in Japan.

The new design certification (as spotted by VGC ) was approved by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in April with what appears to be a new 'CFI-1200' series model listed on the specification. It also notes updated radio equipment needed to meet the latest radio and wireless communication equipment standards.

At launch, PS5 hardware arrived with 'CFI-1XXX' numbering scheme with the new model set to follow the CFI-1200 numbering convention. A report via DigiTimes , a Taiwanese business site, last year reported that a PS5 hardware redesign was in the works that would see a "new semi-customised" 6nm CPU from AMD be included in any upgrade.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

A new hardware update is not unusual for Sony, having previously lightened the weight of the original PS5 model in 2021 alongside adding a further thumbscrew so users could install the base stand without the need of a screwdriver.

With the PS5 reaching 19 million sales since first launching in November 2020, Sony will be looking to keep that momentum going, even with major supply issues affecting manufacturing. The newest model potentially might make its way to store shelves in Japan in a few months before then rolling out Europe, Australia and then the US, if history is anything to go by.

The company recently rolled out a major free PS5 update that includes VRR support to improve graphics across a variety of games. Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 was one of the first to take advantage of the this feature, making it the perfect time to jump in or revisit.