Sony announces major free PS5 update, including VRR support to improve graphics

Sony has revealed that its latest software update for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 is now rolling out globally, with a major graphical update set for the next-gen games console.

Over the coming months, Sony is set to introduce Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), a function that adjusts how often your screen refreshes the image to match the frame rate of your PS5 console. This, in theory, should boost the graphical performance of all PS5 games that utilise it.

PS5 games that have already been released for the console can be optimised for VRR through a game patch, while any future titles can include the technical upgrade at launch. Horizon Forbidden West is already one of the best looking games out there, so I'd love to see the difference with VRR added on top of it. Hopefully, Guerrilla Games will add the option shortly.

More details are expected to be revealed about the feature closer to its release.

"On HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of the display to the PS5 console’s graphical output," said Sony senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino (via a blog post ).

"This enhances visual performance for PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts, such as frame pacing issues and screen tearing. Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced."

(Image credit: Sony)

"Please note that results may vary depending on the TV you’re using and game you’re playing. As we get closer to the feature’s release, we’ll share more details, including some of the games that will enable VRR support through a game patch," added Nishino.

