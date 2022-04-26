I'm downloading Marvel's Spider-Man on PS5 because of this new free update

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PlayStation 5 has received a major new update that looks to not only improve the graphics of the web-slinger's blockbuster adventure but also can improve the frame rate.

As outlined by developer Insomniac Games (via a blog post ), version 1.007 introduces a 120Hz display mode that will refresh the screen even faster than before, meaning smoothing motion and typically lower latency. This can also increase the frame rate with the targeted frame rate for "Fidelity graphics mode" now raised from 30fps to 40fps.

Better still, Marvel's Spider-Man is set to benefit from Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support that is set to roll out this week, which will adjust how often your TV screen refreshes the image to match the frame rate of your PS5 console. As a result, graphical performance should be lifted.

Finally, new improvements to "ray-traced reflection quality at glancing angles in low-dynamic-resolution scenarios" have been added. This is a rendering technique that makes lighting more realistic. Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 was specifically selected by Sony to show off the technology upon launch of the console.

Sony confirmed that 15 games will support VRR once the function rolls out. The full list of games that will support VRR include:

Astro's Playroom

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Deathloop

Destiny 2

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

Dirt 5

Godfall

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

Tribes of Midgard

After playing through and getting the Platinum (100% completion) for Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4, this now feels like the perfect time to make the upgrade to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. There's another Platinum too, adding more incentive to any trophy hunters out there.

Insomniac Games is currently working on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marvel's Wolverine with the former expected to launch sometime in 2023. The latter doesn't have a release date and isn't expected until 2024 at the earliest.