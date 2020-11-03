PS5: Sony confirms which of your favourite PS4 games are in for an upgrade

Details surrounding the PS5 ’s new PlayStation Plus Collection have been scarce since its announcement at Sony’s PS5 reveal event. Described as a PS5 exclusive benefit for PlayStation Plus subscribers, it allows PS5 users to play a curated selection of PS4 backwards-compatible games similar to how Xbox Game Pass works on Xbox Series X .

However, we now have all the details on the PS4 titles PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to play when the PS5 launches!

In its monthly post on the PlayStation Blog , Sony has revealed a number of details concerning the PlayStation Plus Collection, which features 20 games at launch, from both Sony's Worldwide Studios and partnering third-party developers.

All of the titles benefit from improved load times or improved framerates thanks to the PS5's Game Boost feature. As an added bonus, the PlayStation Plus Collection doesn't incur any additional costs to existing or new PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Here's the full list of titles that are available at launch:

Bloodborne

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombie Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Sony has already been busying itself, ensuring that PS4 games are in the best shape possible to be played on PS5. Staple PS4 games like Until Dawn and The Last of Us Part 2 recently received patches that dramatically reduced their loading times.

If this wasn't already great news for those upgrading to PS5, players of the 2018 God of War reboot and God of War III: Remastered will able to transfer their PS4 saves to PS5 – although be warned! This feature isn't guaranteed for every backwards compatible game.

Source: PlayStation Blog