PS5 reveal event: First look at Sony's Playstation 5 console and hardware

Sony finally revealed the Playstation 5 console today during its online PS5 reveal event, giving fans around the world a chance to see Sony's next gen console in all its glory. The hour-long stream gave us a first look into the PlayStation 5 hardware, games and features we can expect to see with the launch of the PS5 and Playstation fans everywhere can rest assured that the wait was worth it.

Sony's PS5 event showed off a great mix of hardware and game trailers, with screen time weighing more towards the reveal of next gen gameplay trailers and footage. New titles were shown off including the new Resident Evil: Village as well as Horizon: Forbidden West, but the real payoff was towards the end when Sony revealed the entire line up of PS5 hardware that'll be available for purchase come this holiday season.

The event also gave us a great idea of what to expect visually from some of the most highly anticipated PS5 games slated to release through the next couple of years, with some seriously impressive graphics being shown off on some of the PS5's exclusive launch titles.

Sony PS5 finally revealed (and it looks stunning!)

Sony took a stylish approach to the new Playstation 5 console, stepping away from the familiar carbon black color scheme of the Playstation 4 to a more bold yet clean arctic white casing with blue accent lights. It's a look that may put some off at first, but give it some time and it'll grow on you. Besides, we're pretty sure it's only a matter of time before we see this thing in the classic black finish we all know and love. (Maybe we'll get lucky and get a retro gray?)

Sony's Playstation 5 will be available in both standard and digital download only editions. (Image credit: Sony)

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony's event revealed that the Playstation 5 console will be available in two versions: a completely digital version and a standard version with disc drive. While pricing for the Playstation 5 hasn't been revealed, it's possible that the digital edition may come in slightly cheaper due to the removed Blu-ray drive. For anyone who loves using their PS4 to watch their favorite movies, the standard edition will be the console to go with.

We also got a good glimpse of Sony's new DualSense controller, with insight into some of the new features being implement in the DualShock 4 replacement. Haptic feedback, built-in microphone, more ergonomic design and shape, the DualSense is shaping up to be a top contender of best controller for the next gen console battle.

A quick shot towards the end of the event showed off the entire family of PS5 hardware and accessories that'll be available for purchase including a wireless headset, DualSense charging station and basic PS5 remote. Check out the gallery below for a quick peak at the PS5 hardware!

PS5 Games Revealed During the Sony PS5 Event

As exciting as it was to finally see the PS5 hardware in all its glory, Sony spent a hefty chunk of time during the event showing off some of the exclusive PS5 launch titles as well as indie and third-party games we can expect to play on the Playstatoin 5. While we didn't get to see any deep dive gameplay footage, all games were shown off on the PS5 through in-engine trailers to show off the impressive visuals.

We've included announcement trailers for some of the biggest games shown off today during the event, but you can see the full list of games unveiled below!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Gran Turismo 7 (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Project Athia (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Stray (Release Date: 2021)

(Release Date: 2021) Returnal (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Oddworld: Soulstorm (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) GhostWire Tokyo (Release Date: 2021)

(Release Date: 2021) Godfall (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Solar Ash (Release Date: 2021)

(Release Date: 2021) Hitman III (Release Date: 2021)

(Release Date: 2021) Astro Bot (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Little Devil Inside (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) NBA 2K21 (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Bugsnax (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Deathloop (Release Date: 2020)

(Release Date: 2020) Resident Evil: Village (Release Date: 2021)

(Release Date: 2021) Pragmata (Release Date: 2022)

(Release Date: 2022) Horizon: Forbidden West (Release Date: TBD)

(Release Date: TBD) Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced (Release Date: 2021)

Horizon: Forbidden West

Fans of the original Horizon: Zero Dawn will be happy to know that the highly anticipated sequel has officially been announced, with a stunning new trailer that takes the original game's visual achievements to a whole new level. Taking down robotic dinosaurs in breathtaking environments just got better, with Horizon: Forbidden West heading to the west coast of a future United States reclaimed by nature.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

With many hoping to see more the PS5's insane graphical power, Sony unveiled a plethora of gameplay videos on both recently announced titles as well as some new releases coming to the Playstation 5.

Fans of Ratchet & Clank can rejoice with the reveal of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the next entry of one of Sony's flagship series which looks to bring new life into the Playstation classic title with amazing visuals, crazy fun new gameplay mechanics (reality and time jumping just might be my new favorite) and all the charm you'd expect from a Ratchet & Clank game.

Spiderman: Miles Morales

The highly-anticipated and teased sequel to 2018's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales brings a fan favorite character front and center in an all new, action packed story. Web swinging through Manhatten is going to be a real treat with the PS5's graphical power, with an incredible level of detail shown off during the announcement trailer.

Demon's Souls Remake

Prepare to die even more with the PS5 remake of From Software's first entry in the souls-like action RPG genre, Demon's Souls. While we only saw a few short snippets of gameplay in the announcement trailer, the little we did see shows some impressive graphical upgrades for the PS5 version. While From Software won't be behind the wheel of this remake, JAPAN Studios and Bluepoint Games are looking to put the time in to make a proper Demon's Souls remake for the next gen PS5.

Gran Turismo 7

The king of racing sims returns with the recently announced Gran Turismo 7, which looks to be a true return to form with total car customization, ultra realistic physics and more. Gran Turismo 7 gave us the perfect look at what the Playstation 5 can deliver when it comes to true to life detail with vast environments that show off a truly incredible lighting system and car models that look better than ever.

Resident Evil: Village

A bit of a surprise announcement thrown in towards the end, Resident Evil: Village looks to bring an open world survival-horror element of sorts back into the Resident Evil franchise. While no official gameplay has been released, the footage we did see shows some incredible looking visuals – and one of the best looking Chris Redfields we've seen in a game since Resident Evil 5 who apparently needs a complete visual overhaul with each new release.

NBA 2K21

Breaking into a realm of graphical fidelity we've yet to see in a sports game, NBA 2K21 showed off an impressive in-engine demo video of Zion Williamson. The visuals were some of the best shown off during the event, proving the PS5 has one heck of an engine under the hood to push games to a whole new visual level. Let's hope the AI and animations can hit the same mark!

Hitman 3

A personal favorite, the Hitman 3 footage that was shown during Sony's PS5 event was a sight to behold. Snippets of gameplay were showing during one of the games missions in Dubai, unveiling new and familiar ways to take down your target – all with breathtaking visuals to match. If Hitman 3 follows the same route Hitman and Hitman 2 went, expect this one to be a blast.

Returnal

What looks to be a unique mash-up of rogue-like, third-person shooter and dungeon crawler, Returnal makes a name for itself with some impressive visuals and polish. Dark, gritty and realistic visuals with intense, high-speed action and incredible production values make Returnal a title you'll definitely want to keep an eye on.

