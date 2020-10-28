PS5 lightning fast SSD means instant respawns

The closer we get to the PS5 launch, the more details we're hearing about the console – both from Sony, as well as devs behind upcoming PS5 games.

The console's SSD has received a huge amount of attention and praise in particular, and will provide loading times that should delight fans when they finally boot up their systems next month.

Counterplay Games, the studio behind Godfall, has delved into more details on how players will feel the benefits of the SSD's speed in actual gameplay, and it sounds like a dream come true.

Dick Heyne, Counterplay's technical producer, gets into the nitty gritty on the PlayStation blog, explaining how the title – described as a mix of Monster Hunter and Dark Souls – is gruelling enough that players should expect to die a lot; but thanks to the SSD, they can dive straight back into the fray without having to stare at loading screens while they dwell on their failure.

" If you fall in combat, get right back up with near instant loading times. We built Godfall to challenge players, and you likely won’t conquer every encounter on your first attempt.

"We want to ensure that death never feels like a punishment to players but instead becomes an opportunity to learn and grow as a Valorian Knight."

Those nippy load times also apply to the transition between the game's realms:

"As developers, it is a massive win for us to be able to push the limits of our environments without having to concede to absurd loading times. With the PS5 hardware, we were really able to have our cake and eat it too.

"Godfall’s environments are all one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Once you are at your Holomap, you are merely seconds away from experiencing each and every one of them!"

The developer updates paint a remarkable picture of the generational leap we're in for in just a few weeks, so be sure to get your PS5 pre-orders in while you can.