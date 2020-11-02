Xbox Series X pre-orders at GAME: Here's how to get your console in lockdown

Another lockdown is set to come into play this week, meaning that non-essential shops will be closed down again for the duration of November at least. 

If you've placed your Xbox Series X|S pre-order with GAME and were planning to go and pick it up on launch day, don't panic! While essential retail is set to close throughout this month, Xbox Series X|S store pre-order customers can still go and pick them up. Here's what you need to know to secure your order. 

GAME has tweeted an update to Xbox Series X|S store pre-order customers, and while we haven't had an update on the PS5 pre-orders yet, we're expecting to see something similar.

Anyone who's pre-ordered Microsoft's next gen console in-store can head to the shop they've ordered from between now and the end of play on Wednesday to pay for the hardware.  

Despite the fact that the Xbox Series X|S launch falls on November 10, in the midst of the new nationwide lockdown, GAME has told customers that once they've paid for their pre-orders, they can return to the store on launch day between 8am and 2pm to pick up their console. 

Xbox All Access customers utilising the smartphone-like payment plan will be contacted directly by GAME today with details on how to go about securing their order.

If you don't have an in-store pre-order/ deposit for the Xbox Series X|S, you'll have to sit tight and hope for more stock to become available online at launch, or possibly on Black Friday, which is what US retailer Best Buy is doing

Be sure to bookmark T3's Black Friday deals, and Cyber Monday deals hubs so that you don't miss out!

