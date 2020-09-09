Xbox Series X reveals its secret weapon to win the console war

Microsoft made the Xbox Series S official this week, unveiling the digital-only console along with its surprisingly low price of $299/ £249.99 and its November 10 release date.

The Xbox Series X is expected to come in at around $499/ £499, and while Microsoft has told gamers that they won't need to upgrade to the new hardware to enjoy next-gen titles, it has a few tricks up its sleeve to ensure that the hardware actually sells – including an option that lets you get your hands on the world's most powerful console for just $35 per month.

Xbox All Access is a payment program that Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said is "critical" to the Xbox Series X launch, as well as "the overall generation" (via GamesIndustry.biz).

The current consoles on offer include the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition with upgrade options for the next-gen consoles, but the payment plans for the new hardware have been leaked ahead of their official addition to the program.

According to Windows Central the Xbox Series X will be available for just $35 per month on Xbox All Access, while the Xbox Series S will cost you $25 per month. The program is essentially a credit agreement with retailers acting as "credit intermediaries," so you'll need to take that into consideration before getting too excited.

The big plus is that Xbox All Access doesn't require any upfront payment and is interest free during the 24-month period the contract runs for, but with the current plans, if you miss two consecutive payments you'll start getting charged interest, so bear that in mind.

We already know that Microsoft is discontinuing the Xbox One X and Xbox One All-Digital Edition, which means anyone wanting 4K or digital-only gaming in its ecosystem will need to buy a next-gen console, contrary to the message Microsoft is putting out there.

With these finance options, it's even easier to upgrade to the newest hardware, without having to find a lump sum of cash to do so.

Xbox All Access offers a bit more than just affordability; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, saving you over £100 with the current-gen bundles, and likely giving customers the same level of savings with the new console bundles.

If you have a stable income but don't have a wad of cash lying around to cover the cost of the Xbox Series X at launch, this is a great option, but as with any credit agreement, make sure you check your finances before committing to it.

Source: Windows Central