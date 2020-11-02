Black PS5 CANCELLED! Sony stops all PS5 faceplate pre-orders

After Sony announced that the PS5 console's white faceplates are removeable, a website quickly sprang up offering pre-orders on unofficial PS5 faceplates in a small a range of colors.

Initially branded as PlateStation5.com, the site drew Sony's attention and was forced to change its name earlier this week due to trademark issues, but things have gone from bad to worse as Sony has forged ahead with the threat of legal action that has shut down the operation entirely.

Talking to VCG, the Customize My Plates (as it's now called) explained how it all went down, and why it's now cancelling the pre-orders received – meaning the matte black PS5 variant that fans have been desperate for isn't going to be a reality any time soon.

The issue hinges on pending patents Sony has filed for PS5 faceplates, and the fact that the accessories fall under Sony's IP remit.

"Before we launched, we did our due diligence and were of the opinion, that because Sony only had pending patents on the faceplates there would be no problem.

"But after only a day of our website being live, Sony’s lawyers asked us to change our name (at the time PlateStation5), due to trademark infringements. We thought this switch would be enough to keep everyone happy, and honestly were hoping so since we were already underway with our product development.

"But then Sony’s lawyers told us it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates, and that if we continued to sell and distribute them in any country, we would end up in court."

It seems that it's taking this opportunity as a learning experience, telling VGC it would be "wiser" should it find itself embroiled in another situation where trademarks and patents could be infringed upon with its products.

The site was offering PS5 faceplates in five colors (Limited Edition V1 Matte Black, Chromatic, Cherry, Red, Indigo Blue, and Jungle Camo) but with no word on any official offerings from Sony, and attempts to release unofficial skins being shot down, players are just going to have to get used to the white PS5 for now and lump it.

We know Sony has teased additional editions for the future at some point, but swappable plates are a cheap and easy way to give customers what they want in lieu of special edition consoles. Let's hope we see some official options from Sony in the near future.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 deals Sony PlayStation 5 Pre-Order... eBay £599.99 View Sony PlayStation PS5... eBay £699.99 View Sony PlayStation 5 Console... eBay £749.98 View Sony PS5 4K DISC Console... eBay £799.99 View Show More Deals

Source: VGC