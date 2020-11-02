Nintendo Switch Pro game streaming set to take on PS5 and Xbox Series X

It would appear that Nintendo has found an answer to the next-gen experience being offered by the PS5 and Xbox Series X with the rollout of cloud gaming for Nintendo Switch.

The service has been available in Japan since 2018 for select titles, and now that it's finally debuting here in the west, Nintendo appears to have tipped its hand as to how it plans to make the Nintendo Switch Pro a next-gen contender.

At its recent Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase , Nintendo made the surprise announcement that both Control: Ultimate Edition, and Hitman 3 are arriving on the Switch (with Control: Ultimate Edition being available to purchase immediately!)

Nintendo's streaming service is currently handled by Taiwanese company Ubitus K.K. using its cloud gaming tech, and in its press release , Ubitus teased that there are more titles on the way:

“We are thrilled to present...Control Ultimate Edition – Cloud Version to a global audience on Nintendo Switch, featuring the highest game play quality and performance, including ray-tracing...

“In addition...Ubitus is currently working with numerous industry-leading game developers, aiming to bring their best games to the Nintendo Switch shortly.”

The Nintendo Switch's hardware is limited to 720p in handheld mode, and 1080p when docked, but if we get the Pro model next year, as heavily rumored, we could be looking at output comparable to Sony and Microsoft's consoles, as well as Google Stadia.

Recent reports indicate that the Pro is set for a massive display upgrade and will be capable of 4K gaming; while the system isn't going to be as powerful as the PS5 or Xbox Series X, a Netflix-style streaming service in the vein of Microsoft's xCloud could more than make up for that.

Source: Nintendo