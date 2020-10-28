Nintendo Switch Pro set for a next-gen display upgrade

As we head towards the next console generation, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X launching in just a few short weeks, Nintendo is marching along to the beat of its own drum with the Switch and handheld-only Switch Lite which are doing just fine, thank you very much.
That doesn't mean it's not working on a follow-up to the Switch, although reports seem to vacillate between a Pro version of the console, and a completely new piece of hardware. The latest leak hints at a display upgrade using next-gen tech that comes with a slew of benefits which players will love.
According to Economic Daily (via GamesRadar) Nintendo has already started preparing for production of its next console that's set to feature Mini LED display tech from a Taiwanese supplier.
Mini LED panels have also been rumored for upcoming iPad models, and offer improved contrast, faster response times, richer colors, and are less power intensive than the run-of-the-mill OLED and LCD displays.
As it stands, the existing Switch models utilise LCD displays at 720p resolution – although in docked mode, the OG Switch offers 1080p through an HDMI plugged into a TV.
The general consensus still seems to be that Nintendo will launch a new console next year with 4K support; just last month the company was reportedly reaching out to third-party developers, asking them to make their titles 4K-ready.
A patent was also spotted for standalone Joy-Cons suggesting that the next iteration of hardware could be in for a design overhaul, with a range of compatible peripherals in the works.
Regardless of its plans, the Nintendo Switch has been hugely popular and is only three years into its lifecycle. The Wii U managed a five-year stint and was a bit of a flop, while the phenomenally successful Wii managed to squeeze out seven years, so jumping ship to a next-gen system in 2021 seems unlikely.
A Pro version seems a safer bet, to round out Nintendo's hardware offerings with a variety of options to cater to the differing needs of its audience, while it enters the later half of its lifecycle.
