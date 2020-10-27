PS5 news: God of War save transfer will let you move seamlessly from PS4

The PS5 launch is almost here, and as well as a slew of confirmed titles for the console making up the list of must-have PS5 games, Sony has also assured fans that the next-gen hardware will be backwards compatible with 99% of PS4 games.

That isn't quite on a par with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and its ability to play four console generations' worth of titles, but it's enough to keep players who decide to upgrade happy.

God of War is among the games that will be playable on the PS5, and Sony Santa Monica has just dropped the details on what boosts and benefits players can expect from the new system.

Whether you’re picking up the game for the first time or looking to finish that NG+ save, God of War (2018) on the #PS5 will offer: 🎞️ Up to 60 FPS using the ‘Favor Performance’ video option🎮 Save Transfers – start right where you left off on the PS4!October 26, 2020

The studio tweeted out that players can look forward to "up to 60fps" with the PS5's 'Favor Performance' video option, which is a bump up from the 30fps the game targeted on PS4. The resolution options haven't been confirmed.

The PS4 Pro version of the game utilises the console's Performance Mode to boost the game from 1080p to 4K (as confirmed by Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog) so players can switch between a higher resolution paired with lower framerate, or a lower resolution with a higher framerate.

We'll have to wait and see which combination of options the PS5 offers, and if its 60fps is a more consistent experience than that on the PS4 Pro.

The studio also confirmed that God of War PS4 save files will transfer over to the PS5, so if you've yet to finish your father-son adventure, you can carry it over to your new console. And that goes for your God of War 3 remaster too!

This feature has been a point of contention for fans as not all games will support save transfers between current and next-gen systems.

