PS5 DualSense's secret features are still being discovered - like this one

The PlayStation 5 has been out since November and continues to divulge new features as players rifle through Sony’s next-gen kit looking to unlock its many mysteries.

The latest discovery is a handy DualSense controller trick that you can drop on unsuspecting friends to truly show off your technical nous.

With Sony overhauling the entire UI from the PS4, users are continuing to familiarize themselves with the PS5's inner secrets, which means fans are being nourished with a steady stream of hardware surprises. Xbox Series X players are making do with a largely unchanged UI from the Xbox One, which means such discoveries are the preserve of Sony fans, currently.

Now, Reddit user mestrenandi has added to this by sharing that if you hold down the PS button on the DualSense controller for 10 seconds, you can completely shut down the controller. It's a small, but otherwise unknown trick, that gaming communities love to hear about, including us at T3.

Small shortcuts to perform simple instructions are baked-in staples of integrated media hubs, and while that's long been the purview of Microsoft, Sony seems to be following suit at last.

All that’s left is for Sony to roll out PS5 support for Dolby Vision and Atmos; currently, the console supports HDR10, but not Dolby Vision in any form. Dolby Atmos bitstreaming is supported with Blu-ray and UHD Blu-ray, but the PS5 doesn’t provide any support for gaming with Dolby Atmos. Besides gaming, if you're thinking that your TV is lacking in the sound department, T3 has you fully covered with our Best Soundbar list – some of which support Dolby Atmos to beef up your setup.

The Reddit thread is a treasure trove of PS5 titbits. One user, mr-interested, posts that you can begin Bluetooth Pair mode on the DualSense by turning it off, and then simultaneously holding the PS button and the Share button. The controller’s light should then flash, and it can be paired to a Bluetooth device.

The thread is simply bursting with these sort of tips; it adds to a host of other PS5 console features that we've covered on T3, that will make your user experience a lot smoother. We're rounded up the top 20 PS5 hidden features to help you get the most out of your system, so be sure to give it a once over to get the most out of your PS5.

