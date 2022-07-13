Prime Day alcohol deals: shop cheap beer, wine and spirits now

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Some of the very best Prime Day deals each year of Amazon's super sale are, actually, on alcohol. Which is great if you want to stock your drink's trolley for cheap.

This year is no exception, either, with plenty of spirits discounted as well as wine and beers. Right now Amazon has more than 100 Prime Day deals on alcohol, so there is really great variety to shop.

View all Prime Day alcohol deals directly at Amazon (opens in new tab)

To view all the deals at Amazon simply follow the link above, or for my curated selection of what I consider to be some of the top offers, read on.

(opens in new tab) Tanqueray No. 10 Distilled Gin, 70cl: was £34, now £26 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Tanqueray No. 10 is one of the best gins on the market today in 2022, and right her the 70cl bottle in festive box is discounted by 24% down to £26. Tasting notes for this gin include chamomile flowers, while the aroma is pure citrus fruits and juniper. Perfect for the hot summer.

(opens in new tab) RedLeg Banana Rum, 70cl: was £19.99, now £14.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

RedLeg rum is made in the Caribbean and has won numerous awards for its smooth tasting beverages. Its Banana Rum is really classy and brilliant to drink in hot weather – simply mix with cola and serve with a slice of fresh citrus fruit. Then sit in the sun and chill.

(opens in new tab) Southern Comfort, 1.5-litre: was £44.35, now £25.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Southern Comfort is a sweet drink that works all year round, with a mix of fruit notes and spices with American whiskey incredibly moreish. This huge 1.5-litre bottle will keep you comfortably in tasty beverages for months to come. Great value.

(opens in new tab) Kiwi Cuvee Sauvignon Blanc, 6-bottle case: was £41.94, now £35.59 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A cool crisp sauvignon blanc is brilliant on hot summer days, so this vibrant number from the French hills is in its ideal drinking season right now. This win is a good to drink on its own, or be paired with fish and white meat dishes. You can bag a case of 6 bottles, too, for a discounted Prime Day price.

(opens in new tab) Beer Hawk Happy Birthday Selection Box: was £24.50, now £17.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This birthday gift set is ideal for the beer lover, with 5 cans of artisanal Beer Hawk beer delivered along with a glass to drink said beers in and a snack to eat. A 29% discount for Prime Day takes its price down to £17.50.

(opens in new tab) Hendrick's Lunar Gin, 70cl: was £35, now £27 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Hendrick's is a fantastic gin maker and its Lunar Gin, which is a limited release small batch product, is designed to be drunk in the evening, late on, as the sun slowly sets. It's made with 11 botanicals and features infusions of rose and cucumber. Classy, and now cheaper thanks to a 23% Prime Day price cut.

(opens in new tab) The Botanist Islay Dry Gin Gift Set: was £39.62, now £27.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Another incredibly classy gin gets a great Prime Day discount. The Botanist's Islay Dry Gin is a true 5-star spirit, with intense floral tasting notes and aroma. This gift set includes a 70cl bottle of gin along with a packet of rosemary seeds, so you can grow your own drink garnish at home.

(opens in new tab) Wheatley Small Batch Craft Vodka, 70cl: was £27, now £19.44 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Crafted by master distiller Harlen Wheatley of the Buffalo Trace Distillery, this small batch vodka is incredibly clean and pure, with a crisp, fresh taste. It's delicate, too, making it perfect to drink straight or to mix with other spirits, such as martini, and light mixers.

(opens in new tab) Wolf Blass Yellow Label Shiraz Red Wine, 6-bottle case: was £42, now £29.40 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Six bottles of the well reviewed Wolf Blass Shiraz can now be picked up for under £30 thanks to a 30% Prime Day price cut. This South Australian wine is great paired with red meats.

(opens in new tab) Nozeco Alcohol Free Sparkling Drink, 6-bottle case: was £21, now £14.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ok, so no alcohol in this sparkling drink, but Nozeco is the foremost alcohol-free prosecco alternative. And right here you can bag 6 75cl bottles for £14.50 thanks to this 31% Prime Day discount.

