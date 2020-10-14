Prime Day AirPods deal: now just $115 – but it ENDS TONIGHT!

It wouldn't be deals season without some killer AirPods deals, and so Amazon has delivered one in among the other best Prime Day deals. This Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case offer that makes it more affordable to pick up these wildly popular true wireless earbuds.

Here at T3 we love the Apple AirPods as they just work seamlessly with Apple devices, such as iPhones and iPads. There's no complicated or janky setup and pairing process – you just take them out of their case and they automatically connect.

The fact that you can control your music through the AirPods and take calls, too, is really welcome, as too the fact that at 8 grams they are super light and comfortable to wear.

The full details of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case offer can be viewed below:

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) with Wired Charging Case | Save 28% | Now $114.99 at Amazon

The universally praised Apple AirPods with Charging Case get a very welcome 28% price cut at Amazon, a fact that brings their price down to just $114.99. These true wireless earbuds deliver hours of playback, and automatically pair seamlessly with any Apple iPhone. The included charging case delivers a further 24 hours of battery life, too.View Deal

In our Apple AirPods review, we said that they are "technically brilliant" and that "we love them", reserving especial praise for how they are unobtrusive, easy to pair, and work brilliantly. We also noted that "the sound quality is also superb".

If you like the idea of a pair of true wireless earbuds but would prefer to go with a different brand, then be sure to check out T3's awesome best true wireless earbuds buying guide, which is stuffed full of top choices.

Got a large budget and want to consider the Apple AirPods Pro? Today's best prices can be viewed below:

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US