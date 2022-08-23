Walmart takes over $100 off one of Samsung's best Chromebooks for school

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As Back to School sales wrap up this month and Labor Day sales kick off, it's still very possible to find a great deal on Chromebooks before the school year kicks off (if yours already hasn't!) If you haven't checked yet, Walmart has some pretty great Chromebook deals to check out – including this one.



On sale for just $119.99 (opens in new tab), this deal takes over 50% off one of Samsung's best studetn Chromebooks (opens in new tab) for budget-conscious shoppers. It's quite basic in terms of design and functionality, but offers plenty of power to handle basic school work including writing papers, researching, and other tasks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook... Samsung 11.6" Chromebook: was $229, now $119 (Save $110) (opens in new tab)

Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks.

Offering some of the best Chromebooks around, Samsung delivers on all fronts with their line of Chromebooks. Built with the quality you'd expect from a Samsung product, the Chromebook 4 provides an excellent option to those looking to grab themselves a new laptop.

An Intel Celeron N4000 powers this versatile machine, ensuring smooth performance in basic functions likes streaming, web browsing, video chats, and more. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 is perfect for personal use and students.

We always recommend to anyone grabbing a Chromebook, pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives, and you'll be able to find plenty of deals on external SSDs and hard drives at just about any retailer.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. While the specs of the Chromebook 4 are solid under the hood, Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing or streaming. For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops.

