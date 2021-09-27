October's PS Plus games have leaked, here's what you'll get on PS5 and PS4

The latest PS Plus games have leaked ahead of their official reveal, in what is becoming a regular monthly occurrence. Fans of first-person shooters can rejoice as Hell Let Loose will be available on PS5, while Mortal Kombat X will headline the selection on PS4 along with PGA Tour 2K21.

As someone who's a big lover of fighting games, it's hard to not see this as another good offering from Sony. Last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers were treated to the delightful co-op cooking simulator Overcooked! All You Can Eat on PS5, as well as Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds on PS4. You still have a bit of time to claim these titles until the new ones are added.

Word of October's PS Plus games made their way to the web from Dealabs (via VGC ), after user Billbill-Kun shared details on the French forum. It should be noted that the user correctly leaked September's PS Plus games and proof of this month's line-up was verified by moderators of the site.

PS Plus games usually update in Europe on the first Tuesday of every month, so we're expecting these titles to roll out on October 5th. The official announcement is due within a few days. Anyone on PS5 can claim PS4 titles and vice-versa (though you'll obviously have to wait until you pick up a PS5 console before you can enjoy those specific games).

In the meantime, if you are looking for a PlayStation 5 console, head on over to the official T3 PS5 stock tracker for all of the latest information. Today, alone, we've had big drops for Currys PC World and Asda, with more expected to become available in the coming days.