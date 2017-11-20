The Honor 7X gives you an edge-to-edge screen for under £300

Honor, the affordable smartphone manufacturer, has just unveiled the latest Honor 7X as a way to help everyone join the new 18:9 display revolution, without breaking the bank.

The Honor 7X manages to do away with most of the top and bottom bezels and the side bars on its new 18:9 aspect display. The 5.93-inch screen features a better than HD 2160 x 1080 resolution, aka 407 ppi, for crisp images that enhance the already premium looking metallic build of the handset.

The rear features a fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking.

The premium keeps going on the back where the Honor 7X sports dual rear cameras with a 16-megapixel lens for rich colours and a 2-megapixel depth sensing lens for those shallow depth of field shots that give you a professional looking background blur. Yup, just like the iPhone X offers with its Portrait Mode. There is also a wide-angle 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

Running the show is a Kirin 659 CPU backed by 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage plus microSD, Android Nougat with Oreo coming next year, non-removable 3,340mAh battery and a classic micro USB charger port plus no NFC - so that’s where the savings have been made then. But that should still be plenty of power and efficiency to keep you going all day without noticing any lag.

Honor hasn't released the price yet, but we're guessing it's going to be under £300. We defy you to find better specs for that money anywhere else.