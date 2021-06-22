I'm a fitness writer and these are the Amazon Prime Day deals that got me all excited

Being a fitness writer and a person generally very interested in fitness, I'm exposed to a lot of great products, whether these are running shoes, dumbbells or rowing machines. This means I test a lot of products I can't keep but really want to so I often end up checking for fitness deals after I returned them to their respective manufacturers. thanks to Amazon Prime Day, I now might be able to buy all the stuff I want for cheap: these are the stuff I probably won't be able to resist to buy.

The best Prime Day deals include a bunch of great Garmin watch deals and Fitbit deals but I'm not after those right now. There are quite a few good workout shoes and running shoes deals too but I have plenty of those as well. No, I'm after home gym equipment deals this year.

Much like everyone else during the lockdown, I build a semi-decent home gym that now includes multiple dumbbells, kettlebells and barbells, along with a weight bench and 100-kilo worth of weight plates. My flat is starting to look like a stockroom in a commercial gym but there are still a few things that are missing and I want to add to the mix.

I wouldn't mind having a decent ab roller and a pull up bar so I can expand on my bodyweight workout regime and get arms as big as Chris Hemsworth, the owner of the arms of gods and someone I shoehorn into every conversation I have, much to the delight of everybody who's willing to have a conversation with me at this point.

Although I already have a couple of hex dumbbells, I wouldn't mind owning a pair of adjustable dumbbells, like the MuscleSquad 32.5kg Adjustable Dumbbell I tested recently or maybe a smaller model such as the PowerBlock Sport 2.4 Adjustable Dumbbell. Having one of these would really improve my delt workout game!

Hyperice Hypervolt Hand Percussion Massager | Was £259 | Now £181.30 | I save £77.70 (30%) at Amazon

The Hyperice Hypervolt is one of the best percussion massagers on the market and has a brushless high-torque 60 W motor featuring the patented QuietGlide technology. In fact, despite its larger size, the Hypervolt is one of the quietest massage gun I tried. There are three speed options to choose from and the Hypervolt will function for over two hours on a single charge. This will surely help me recover faster after a gruelling workout.View Deal

NURVV Run smart insoles fitness tracker with built-in GPS | Was £249.99 | Now £149.99 | I save £100 at Amazon

What is NURVV Run? It's a running 'smart' insole you can slip in your shoes that provides you with all sorts of exciting data such as pronation, footstrike, step-length, balance and even cadence. It has built-in GPS so you can use it as a fitness tracker too. The NURVV insole now also features the Footstrike Coach feature that can help me 're-pattern' their footstrike, apparently.View Deal

TRX GO Suspension Trainer System | Was £106.95 | Now £74.87 | I save £32.08 (30%) at Amazon

Although TRX also manufactures kettlebells and foam rollers, among other things, the brand is mostly famous for it's suspension trainer kits. The TRX GO is its 'entry level' kit that's sold for a reasonable price in general but it's even cheaper now, just under £75. Let me just quickly do this [Presses 'Buy now' button]. Oh, where was I?View Deal

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym | Was £779 | Now £389.90 | I save £389.90 (50%) at Amazon

The Bowflex Home Gym PR1000 is an impulse buy if I've ever seen one. It uses the quiet Power Rod technology which will allow me to workout without annoying anyone else in the building. The max resistance is 96 kg which is plenty for weaklings like me. I will even be able to do bench presses on this! Perfect.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds | Was £149.99 | Now £99 | I save £50.99 (34%) at Amazon

And finally, I might just get the Jabra Elite 75t because it's the lowest price ever. You can't enough running headphones, can you? Technically, these are not running headphones – that's the slightly more expensive Jabra Elite Active 75t – but they'll work just fine for me as I don't sweat profusely when I exercise.View Deal

And with that, I blew all my allowance and then some more on these Amazon Prime Day deals. No regrets, though, as they are all excellent and will help me get even fitter and that's enough of a justification for me.

