I’ll be buying these eco-friendly products this Amazon Prime Day

I’m always on the lookout for products that are more eco-conscious, or that will help me pay more attention to my impact on the environment. Some of the best Prime Day deals will make that cheaper - I can buy what I need, or even what I want, knowing that they’re going to help me towards that goal in some way.

Although very few products can claim to be completely eco-friendly, all of these offer something in the way of sustainability. Some are made from sustainable materials, while others will reduce my plastic use and a couple of them will help me be more efficient with energy. From tech to kitchen accessories, these are the products I'll be putting in my basket during Amazon Prime Day 2021.

The eco-friendly products I'll be buying on Amazon Prime Day

Kasa Mini Smart Plug by TP-Link: was £17.99, now £9.99 at Amazon (save £8)

The Kasa Mini Smart Plug by TP-Link, otherwise known as Slim KP115, is the best smart plug you can buy, in my opinion. Not only will it turn any device smart, but you can see its real-time and historical energy consumption, making you much more aware of how and when you use your tech. With a 44% discount, this is by far the cheapest the Kasa Mini Smart Plug by TP-Link has ever been. You won't need to buy any extras to go with it, like a hub, because it connects directly to your home WiFi using the Kasa smartphone app.View Deal

House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: was £229.99, now £159.99 at Amazon (save £70)

I’ve been on the hunt for a turntable for a while now, but now that the House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable is 30% cheaper than usual, now is most definitely the time to buy. Like many of their products, it’s made from sustainably crafted bamboo.View Deal

Chilly's Water Bottle: was £25, now £12 at Amazon (save £13)

An everyday essential, Chilly’s Water Bottles are brilliant for keeping cold drinks cool and warm drinks hot. You’ll never need to use a plastic water bottle again. I know that because I already own one, but it’s too big for travel so I’m going to buy the smaller 500ml version. It’s so much cheaper for Prime Day!View Deal

Tado° Starter Kit - Wireless Smart Thermostat V3+: was £197.38, now £129.90 at Amazon (save £68)

Saving you money in the long run by using energy more efficiently, it’s definitely worth having one of the best smart thermostats. The Tado° starter kit is compatible with the majority of boilers. It works alongside the location of your phone, and switches on when you’re in range. Right now it’s over 30% cheaper than usual.View Deal

Beeswax Wraps: was £9.95, now £7.96 at Amazon (save £2)

Prime Day is a good time to pick up smaller items too, like these beeswax wraps which are a great alternative to cling film. They’ll keep your food fresh and then just need to be washed before you use them again, and again, and again.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more

AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances

Currys.co.uk – Epic deals! Up to 40% off 100s of items

Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs

eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet

Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home

Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie

Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery

John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee

Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts

Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices

ASOS – big savings on clothes

Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers

The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices

Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles