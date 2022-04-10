How to live stream F1 Australian Grand Prix 2022 online from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a long wait for Aussie motorsport fans, but the drivers are back Down Under this weekend after a two year break, as the F1 convoy heads to Melbourne's Albert Park Circuit. The race is free-to-air in Australia on the 10Play streaming service and Kayo Sports. If you're an Australian away from home, make sure you know how to watch an Australian Grand Prix live stream for free from wherever you are.

Mercedes will be hoping for a better showing after struggling in the first two weeks of the season. They'll be relying on the team mechanics to have found a solution to Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc currently look like the two most likely frontrunners for the championship after both drivers took a top spot from each of the first two races. Toto Wolff and co. know Mercedes need a better performance here before the title race becomes a Red Bull vs Ferrari shoot out.

We've got all the info on how to live stream the Australian Grand Prix no matter where you are in the world with our guide below. And if you happen to be outside of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster for the F1, you can always use a VPN to bypass those geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time can I live stream the F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix?

This third race of the F1 2022 season takes place at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne on Sunday, April 10.

The green light is set to get lit at 3pm AEST local, which is 6am BST / 7am CET / 1am ET / 10pm PT / 5pm NZDT.

How to live stream F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for the this weekend's race in the 2022 F1 season, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to avoid geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky, ESPN and TSN when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop onto a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to live stream F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, Sky (opens in new tab) has exclusive live broadcast rights to the F1 2022 season. You can live stream the Australian Grand Prix on Sky Sports F1 (opens in new tab), with motor racing fans able to catch all of the action live and in 4K from 5.55am BST. The network is set to show races this season in 4K Ultra HDR. If you don't already have a Sky package, you can also watch the F1 with a Now Sports pass.

How to live stream F1 2022 Australian Grand Prix in the US

How to live stream the 2022 Australian Grand Prix anywhere else in the world

No matter which corner of the world you're tuning in from, there is a F1 live stream for you.

For those Down Under not lucky enough to have tickets for Sunday's action at the Albert Park Circuit, Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers can also watch online. Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is currently offering a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter paying $25 a month for its Basic plan or Premium is $35. Race time for the Australian GP is at 3pm AEDT.

New Zealanders can live stream all of this year's F1 races via pay TV streaming platform Spark Sport (opens in new tab). Spark Sport usually costs $19.99 per month, but if you only want to watch this weekend's race, you're in luck, as there's a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). The Australian Grand Prix will start at 5pm NZDT.

Canadian petrolheads can watch 2022 F1 action on English-language TSN (opens in new tab) or French-language RDS (opens in new tab) , with both premium channels offering livestreams online to subscribers. For cable cutters, watch the race online via the TSN Direct (opens in new tab) and RDS Direct (opens in new tab), which cost just CA$4.99 a day or (the much better value of) $19.99 a month. The Australian Grand Prix starts at 1am ET on Sunday / 10am PDT on Saturday for Canadian viewers.

French and Dutch motor racing fans can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab), while Sky in Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 races this season after taking over the rights from national broadcaster RTL.

Sky Italia will be showing all 2022 season F1 action in Italy - which means motor racing fans in the region can stream every GP live via Sky's Now TV (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99.

The Australian GP is all set to start on Sunday at 7am CET.

How to use a VPN to watch an Australian Grand Prix free live stream from abroad

There is free coverage of the Australian Grand Prix on both 10Play and Kayo Sports in Australia. These services are, of course, for Australian citizens only but, if you're an Australian travelling abroad, you will find them blocked.

Instead, you can subscribe to a VPN to unblock the Australian Grand Prix free live streams on 10Play and Kayo Sports (opens in new tab)and watch as if you were at home in Oz. We recommend ExpressVPN. It's reliable, secure and easy to use. It also offers a 30-day money back guarantee in case you change your mind.

