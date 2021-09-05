How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand online and watch the Rugby Championship where you are

While the All Blacks may lead 2-0 going into this final game of the Bledisloe Cup, there's still plenty for the Wallabies to play for in this Perth showdown. Read on for your full guide on how to watch this Test online and get a Australia vs New Zealand live stream from anywhere.

The All Blacks’ ran out 33-25 and 57-22 winners in the first two Tests, both played at Eden Park in Auckland, to claim the Bledisloe Cup for the 19th consecutive time.

This tie doubles up as a crucial match in the Rugby Championship, meaning there's more than pride and avoiding a series whitewash at stake for Dave Rennie's Australia side.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Australia vs New Zealand and watch the Rugby Championship online from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions and watch the third Test.

Australia vs New Zealand: Rugby Championship kick-off time

Australia vs New Zealand is being played at the Optus Stadium, in Perth, Australia, with kick off at 2pm AWST local time (4pm AEST) on Sunday, September 5.

That makes it a 7am BST start for rugby fans in the UK and Ireland and a 2am ET start in the early hours of Sunday morning for rugger fans in the US and Canada.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand for free in Australia

In Australia, this crucial Rugby Championship clash can be watched live and for free on linear TV channel, Channel 9, and its on-demand service, 9Now. Coverage begins at 3.30pm AEST, ahead of the 4pm AEST kick off.

Alternatively, you can also opt to watch via streaming service Stan Sport, who will be live streaming every single Rugby Championship match with a subscription costing $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial.

How to watch Australia vs New Zealand: Rugby Championship from anywhere in the world

If you're out of the country for Australia vs New Zealand, you can still get access to a live stream of every match by making use of our best VPN to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Supersport or Sky Sports when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within South Africa, the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

ExpressVPN is the champ of VPN providers with its excellent speed, plethora of security features, and, of course, its ability to unlock geo-restricted content, gets us the best seat in the house for Australia vs New Zealand. Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free. - Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to stream Australia vs New Zealand

Where can I live stream Australia vs New Zealand Rugby Championship in the UK?

Rugby fans in the UK and Ireland can watch this Rugby Championship clash between Australia and New Zealand via Sky Sports, who have exclusive live broadcast rights to the entire tournament.

Coverage begins bang on kick-off at 7am BST on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky subscribers also have the option of watching on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.

Or, if you're looking to tune in without being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible Now TV streaming option.

How to live stream Australia vs New Zealand: Rugby Championship anywhere else in the world

In New Zealand pay-tv network Sky Sport is showing the Pumas vs the Wallabies, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off at 6pm NZST.

If you're already a subscriber, you can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99.

Fans based in South Africa looking to cheer on the Springboks can watch this Rugby Championship clash live via subscription service SuperSport at 8am SAST and via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

In the US you'll be able to live stream this Rugby Championship clash via dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription will set you back $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150, with either option giving you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football.

Kick off in the States is at 2am ET early on Sunday morning and 11pm PT on Saturday night.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Australia vs New Zealand live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.