Amazon Prime Video hits two big game adaptation announcements in a row – Tomb Raider and God of War TV series are all go
Sophie Turner shown in costume for first time, and Kratos actor revealed
Quick Summary
Amazon has released the first picture of Sophie Turner as Lara Croft, from the forthcoming Tomb Raider TV series.
It has also been revealed that Ryan Hurst will be playing Kratos in the God of War TV series, also heading to Prime Video.
Video games have become the new superheroes when it comes to big and small screen adaptations, with streaming services and studios alike hoping to repeat the successes of the likes of Fallout, The Last of Us, and The Super Mario Bros Movie.
Amazon is certainly throwing a whole tonne of money at the genre, with not one but two major TV series planned. One has started casting, while another has officially entered production.
The latter is Tomb Raider, the new live action series starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) as the iconic Lara Croft. Her appointment in the lead was met with some criticism last year, but the first image of her in Croft's famous outfit will surely put paid to many of the doubts.
In my opinion, she really looks the part. And it's refreshing to see Croft being played by a British actress for a change (on TV or film anyway – Keeley Hawes did a great job voicing many of her exploits over the years, as did Camilla Luddington in the reboot trilogy).
With Phoebe Waller-Bridge writing and showrunning, we have great hope for the show going forward. Although, considering it's only just entering full production, it'll be a while before we see the end results on Prime Video.
The same goes for the long-teased live God of War show. Green lit many years ago, we've heard barely a peep from Amazon or Sony since. All we've been told previously is that director of The Boys, Frederick EO Toye is down to helm some of the episodes.
Oh, and that it's already been commissioned for two seasons.
But now there's something far more juicy – we finally know who is set to play Kratos.
Ryan Hurst of Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead fame will be stepping into the sandals of the Spartan war god. And again, he seems to be the perfect fit.
Indeed, shave his head and you're pretty much there.
Considering how early it is in pre-production, we'll likely have to wait even longer to see how God of War is shaping up. But we've waited this long already, so what's another year or so?
