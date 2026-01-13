"This looks really interesting": Game of Thrones star's Prime Video debut gets a trailer

When Game of Thrones ended a good few years ago, there were quite a few members of the main cast who seemed like they'd instantly go on to become established stars, but some of them have taken longer to get up and running again. Kit Harington feels like he's been in plenty of projects, but it's been rarer to see Sophie Turner in anything much.

Her X-Men involvement didn't end all that well, and she's been busy having kids – but it looks like 2026 will be a big year for her. She's in an upcoming Tomb Raider reboot as Lara Croft herself, but before that we're about to get a new Prime Video series with her in the lead – Steal, which just got its first trailer.

The show will spin a thrilling tale of deception and duplicity, from the looks of things, opening as an audacious financial heist takes in a very different target to the usual. Rather than springing a bank vault, Steal's thieves will go for a pension fund, seemingly forcing Turner's character Zara to put through untraceable trades to give them billions.

Once the heist's complete, though, the show will really get started, as investigators try to work out if anyone (such as Zara) was in on the job from the inside. That'll have Zara running scared not just from the thieves who think she's figuring out too much, but also from British law enforcement who think she might have more to hide.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

It's a compelling setup, that's for sure, and there are some really fun details in the trailer, like the prosthetics worn by the thieves to protect themselves from facial recognition tech. The comments under the trailer on YouTube are instructive, too, with people seeming excited to see Turner back acting again.

One commenter kept things pretty restrained, saying: "Ok Sansa. This looks really interesting." That reference to Turner's Stark character from Game of Thrones is a bit of tell, though, while another comment was more obvious in its excitement: "Damn, this actually looks good".

The show starts on Prime Video on 21 January, so it's only days away at this point – get it on your watchlist if it appeals!