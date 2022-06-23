Fujifilm introduces the new Instax Mini Link 2 Smartphone Printer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We're big fans of Fujifilm's range of Instax instant cameras, so much so in fact the brand makes up about half of our best instant camera guide, but the popular Instax range also includes Link smartphone printers.

These printers allow you to print images from your smartphone onto Instax film, and are a great alternative if you don't like the unpredictability of instant photography.

Now, Fujifilm has launched the Instax Mini Link 2, which features a variety of new, unique features designed to encourage creativity.

instaxAiR is the most interesting new feature. It aims to take interactivity and personalisation to a whole new level by allowing the printer to be a tool to draw “in the air” and apply the effects directly to the print.

Simply hold the device’s feature button to create bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint, or a glitter look whilst aiming the side LED to start drawing in the air. What is drawn in the air will then appear on the print preview via the free downloadable app.

You can even record a video of the drawing and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print. The QR code can be scanned to view the video, download it, or share it on social media.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Other key features of the Instax Mini Link 2 include the ability to customise instax mini prints with image modes, design frames, stickers, and more via the app.

You can choose between two image colour modes – Instax-Rich Mode for deeper, enhanced colours and instax-Natural Mode for a more original look. Smartphone images can also be enhanced with artistic filters or by adjusting brightness, contrast, and saturation to each image.

You also can combine up to eight pictures into a single instax print collage.

Physically, the Instax Mini Link 2 is compact, lightweight, and finished with a striped texture. It's available in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue.

It's able to transfer a print in about 15 seconds and supports continuous printing, capable of printing around 100 Instax Mini prints per charge via Bluetooth.

In addition to smartphone compatibility, the Instax Mini Link 2 is also compatible with the FUJIFILM X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer.

Accompanying the launch of the instax mini Link 2 will be the new Instax mini Spray Art Instant Film, featuring a colourful rainbow spray design that reflects light.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 is available now with an RRP of £114.99. For more information visit the links below: