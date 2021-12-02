Chromebook owners are getting a cool free update

For anyone who owns one of the best Chromebooks then a neat free update is about to be rolled out to their system.

The update fixes a quite annoying problem that Chromebook users will have likely experienced, too, adding categories to searches in the Chromebook Productivity Launcher.

This means that when Chromebook users search for something in the launcher they will get their search results parsed down into categories, such as apps and files, rather than just all lumped together.

This Launcher Categorical Search was first reported on by ChromeUnboxed, who states that "a new developer flag on the Chrome OS Canary channel that automates this process on your behalf is finally implemented by default, indicating that the entirely reimagined Chromebook launcher could be closer to public release."

As to when this useful update is going to be rolled out, nothing is concretely known. However, an early 2022 introduction seems likely, with either a forced or optional replacement offered up to Chromebook users.

Here at T3 we're fully behind categorisations in search and feel this is yet another small but positive evolution to the Chrome operating system. There's still a way to go for it to fully catch up with macOS and even Windows 11 in terms of feature set, but right now Chromebooks and Chrome OS are a really potent combination for portable computing.

This is why you can find many Chromebooks in our best laptops and best student laptops buying guides, as they offer fast and affordable systems that excel in light to medium weight computing productivity.

We consider the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 to be the top Chromebook choice for most people, and to see today's best prices on it be sure to consult the deals chart below.